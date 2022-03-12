Killing Eve episode 2: 5 questions we all want answered after tonight’s cliffhanger

Episode 2 of Killing Eve tonight (March 12) saw Eve undercover in London, working with Yusuf to track down The Twelve.

However, while Eve is on a journey of revenge, Villanelle tries to find forgiveness.

Villanelle continues to see her spiritual guru, a female bearded Jesus, who tells her to redeem herself after attempting to murder her friend May.

But once again, the episode ends on a cliffhanger and us viewers have been left with so many unanswered questions!

Here are 5 burning questions that we all want answered after tonight’s episode of Killing Eve.

Eve goes undercover to find Helene (Credit: BBC)

Killing Eve episode 2: Why does Helene want to kill The Twelve?

In episode 1, Eve finally locates Helene and confronts her at her home.

Yusuf warns her to be careful, but Eve has been with enough lady psychopaths to know that the way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach.

As Eve makes a shepherd’s pie in Helene’s kitchen, the pair challenge each other in their little game of cat-and-mouse.

However, it turns out that they both have common interests after all as Helene confesses that she wants to kill The Twelve too.

This leaves Eve and everyone watching at home confused as Helene is supposed to be a member of The Twelve herself.

After Helene presses her hand against the stove, Eve also clocks that she might be the one who’s torturing the members of The Twelve.

So why does she want to kill The Twelve and is she the notorious torturer Carolyn is talking about?

Eve finds out that Helene wants to kill The Twelve too (Credit: BBC)

Will Helene and Eve form an alliance?

After Eve pays Helene a visit, we get a sense that she might actually be useful in Eve’s revenge mission against The Twelve.

The pair both seem equally as desperate to destroy the organisation. After all, who wouldn’t want a skilled French assassin on their side?

Helene also has a lot of connections to The Twelve that Eve will need if she wants to be successful in taking down the organisation.

So there might be a good chance that we’ll see the duo reunite once again.

Villanelle tries to kill her drag Jesus alter-ego (Credit: BBC)

Will we get to see more of drag Jesus?

Nothing prepared us for seeing Jodie Comer cosplaying as a drag Jesus in season 4.

The iconic drag Jesus played the important role of being Villanelle’s spiritual guide and helping her to choose good.

However, at the end of the episode we see Villanelle nailing the hands of her drag Jesus alter-ego and trying to suffocate him.

But no matter how much she tried, she strangely couldn’t quite bring herself to kill him.

This makes us all wonder, will we see ever drag Jesus again?

What’s next for Villanelle? (Credit: BBC)

What is Villanelle going to do now?

Listening outside the vicar’s tent, Villanelle hears May say that she is “literally the devil”.

For Villanelle that was the last straw and she brutally murders them both using just a tent peg.

This showed us Villanelle still hasn’t changed and no matter how many times she tries to reinvent herself, she is still the same monster.

But the question on everyone’s mind as the credits roll is what is she going to do next?

Eve and Villanelle reunited in the first episode of season four (Credit: BBC)

Can Villanelle and Eve stay away from each other?

During the final moments of season three, Eve and Villanelle decide that they’re better apart and walk away from each other.

However, in season four they immediately find each other again in a Romeo and Juliet-like scene.

It is obvious that Villanelle wants Eve to see how much she has changed, but Eve refuses to believe her and tells Villanelle to stay away.

But just how long will this last?

Now that Villanelle’s no longer religious, will she be able to resist the urge of seeing Eve again?

