Killing Eve: Who Are Villanelle’s parents? Is Konstantin the assassin’s dad?

From the very beginning, Killing Eve anti-hero Villanelle has been a figure of mystery.

We know very little about the character, played by Jodie Comer, except that she is a cold-blooded assassin, has an obsession with Eve and has her only real sort-of-friend in associate Konstantin.

As the series progressed we discovered she was an orphan.

Who are Villanelle’s parents? We met her mother in season 3 but who’s her father? (Credit: BBC/Paola Kudacki)

Villanelle killed her mum

However, in the fifth episode of the third season of Killing Eve we finally saw Villanelle reunite with her mother Tatiana, played by Evgenia Dodina, in Russia.

After some reminiscing with the family looking back at photographs, she told her mother she wanted to be a little girl again.

Then chillingly, she said to her: “I think I have to kill you.”

Later, we see her mother’s dead body on the floor of the kitchen.