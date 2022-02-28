Jodie Comer Villanelle Killing Eve
TV

Killing Eve: Who Are Villanelle’s parents? Is Konstantin the assassin’s dad?

Will season 4 reveal who's her daddy?

By Christian Guiltenane

From the very beginning, Killing Eve anti-hero Villanelle has been a figure of mystery.

We know very little about the character, played by Jodie Comer, except that she is a cold-blooded assassin, has an obsession with Eve and has her only real sort-of-friend in associate Konstantin.

As the series progressed we discovered she was an orphan.

Who are Villanelle’s parents? We met her mother in season 3 but who’s her father? (Credit: BBC/Paola Kudacki)

Villanelle killed her mum

However, in the fifth episode of the third season of Killing Eve we finally saw Villanelle reunite with her mother Tatiana, played by Evgenia Dodina, in Russia.

After some reminiscing with the family looking back at photographs, she told her mother she wanted to be a little girl again.

Then chillingly, she said to her: “I think I have to kill you.”

Later,  we see her mother’s dead body on the floor of the kitchen.

In an interview with Variety, Jodie Comer says the events in the episode saw Villanelle deal with serious personal issues.

Villanelle was dealing with lots of issues when she killed her mother  (Credit: BBC)

“Villanelle has always looked into the eyes of those she’s killed, and in one draft [of the script] the kill was actually [depicted], and I was like, ‘Maybe she can’t look at her; maybe she has to cover her mother’s face.

“This isn’t as easy as she thinks,” Jodie explained. “I think Villanelle’s having a real identity crisis after the events of episode 5.”

Comer said she was happy that producers decided not to show her mother’s murder because Villanelle was feeling the emotions, and therefore the stakes, were already clear.

“You can see the regret that she is already feeling but feels she has to go through with it,” she added. “Because I think she feels it’s the only way she feels she can fully kill her past and the woman that she was.”

Killing Eve season three trailer screengrab
Villanelle kills her mother in season three (Credit: BBC)

Villanelle wants love like everyone

“In some ways, it’s like she kills Villanelle; it’s Oksana [her real name] who is her true self and who she can’t get away from.

“I think Villanelle is her own worst enemy, and she’s coming to the realisation that that may have been the case all along.”

Series three producer Suzanne Heathcote said the team spoke to a psychologist to better understand the psychopathy of a character such as Villanelle.

“It’s a very interesting relationship: Just because you’re a sociopath doesn’t mean you don’t want your mother to love you,” Heathcote told Variety.

“You can be someone with violent tendencies, it doesn’t mean you don’t want to be loved. So I thought that was important to key into.”

Read more: Can Jodie Comer sing and who is her boyfriend?

Who is Villanelle’s dad?

So we know who Villanelle’s mother is, but who’s her daddy?

As yet, we are still none-the-wiser, though fans think we may have already seen clues as to who her father might be.

Konstantin in Killing Eve
Could Konstantin be Villanelle’s father?  (Credit: BBC)

Is Konstantin Villanelle’s dad?

In the last series, viewers saw Villanelle hide in Konstantin’s (Kim Bodnia) house before demanding he help her family as she mused about whether or not she was cute as a baby.

Konstantin claimed she was an ugly child but that didn’t deter Villanelle as she begged him to help her locate her relatives.

Actor Kim referred to Villanelle as his daughter during an appearance on This Morning last year. Could Konstantin actually be related to her?

Do you think Villanelle’s dad is Konstantin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

helen mccrory polly shelby in peaky blinders
Emotional Peaky Blinders fans all say same thing about tribute to Helen McCrory
Sacha Hanssen Holby City
Why is Holby City on tonight? BBC issues fresh schedule shake-up
Linda Nolan celebrates birthday
Linda Nolan admits she feels ‘vulnerable’ as she celebrates birthday
Holly Willoughby wears pink dress on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby under fire for ‘inappropriate’ dress
Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert Starstruck
Sheridan Smith: Starstruck fans all saying the same thing after last night’s show
Tom Parker ‘undergoes revolutionary treatment as he battles incurable brain tumour’