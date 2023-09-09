Inside Kelvin Fletcher’s 120-acre Peak District family farm with 18th century cottage, sheep, pigs and alpacas

Kelvin Fletcher might be a mega-famous TV star – but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his hands dirty on his very own farm.

The former Emmerdale actor swapped Manchester for the countryside back in 2021 and moved himself and his family to a 120-acre family farm in the Peak District. When he’s not appearing on telly screens – he’s on BBC Two’s Richard Osman’s House of Games today (September 9), actually – Kelvin can be found herding sheep, driving his tractor and attending livestock auctions.

So what’s life like at his famous farm? From a ton of animals to never-ending fields, we’re taking a look inside his stunning pad.

The TV star Fletcher has a new farm series (Credit: BBC)

Kelvin Fletcher is enjoying life on the farm

Kelvin upped and sticks his family in 2021 and went to relocate to the Peak District. The Strictly champ shares daughter Marnie, six, and son four-year-old Milo with his wife Liz. As well as twin sons Maximus and Mateusz, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The happy couple have known each other since they were kids, and started dating after Liz, who is also an actress, finished university. They tied the knot and said their “I dos” in 2015 during a musical-themed ceremony at London’s One Mayfair.

But it’s not just a 120-acre farm the soap star and his family have nabbed. It also includes an 18th-century cottage, outbuildings and barns. And back in 2022, it was reported he had over 25 different animals too!

Kelvin Fletcher shows off views from farm

No stranger to sharing his life with fans, Kelvin often uploads snaps of him and his family hard work at the farm, which even has its very own Instagram account.

From pictures of his children playing in the fields to shots of the most jaw-dropping and idyllic views, fans go crazy to see Kelvin living his best life at his farm.

And those desperate to see more of their farm were delighted back in June, when revealed he and Liz would be appearing on a new ITV show.

The series, titled Fletcher’s Family Farm, will be an eight-part documentary on ITV. Kelvin and his family left the city when they purchased the farm back in 2021. Sheep, horses, goats, pigs and alpacas all roam the 120 acres of working farm ground.

Animals, animals and more animals on Kelvin’s farm

As expected, with a farm comes a lot of animals. Last year, House Beautiful claimed Kelvin had 20 sheep, three pigs and three alpacas. So we can only imagine he’s got a few more now!

His kids seem to be having their time of their lives on the farm too surrounded by adorable farm animals.

In May, Kelvin shared an adorable snap on Instagram of his kids with one of their pigs. In the snap, daughter Marnie can be seen giving a big hug to a pig.

Catch Kelvin on Richard Osman’s House of Games today (September 9) on BBC2 at 5.20pm.

