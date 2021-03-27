Keeping Faith returns with its third and final series on BBC One, but who is in the cast of series 3?

Are lead actors Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard really husband and wife off-screen?

And what happened in series one and series two?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Real life husband and wife Bradley Freegard and Eve Myles lead the the Keeping Faith series three cast (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: The Mallorca Files: Who plays Miranda and Max and are they dating in real life?

Keeping Faith catch-up

Viewers loved the BBC Wales drama when it first aired in 2017, with a second series following in 2019.

Filmed in both Welsh and English, the series is called Un Bore Mercher in Wales – which means One Wednesday Morning.

Series one and two of Keeping Faith were massively successful for the BBC and S4C, with more than 33 million iPlayer requests to date.

The show won three BAFTA Cymru awards in 2018, with Eve Myles winning best actress for her role as Faith.

She stars opposite her real life husband Bradley Freegard, who plays Evan Howells.

What happened in series one?

In series one, Faith’s life is turned upside down when her husband disappears.

She’s forced out of maternity leave to return to their family-run firm of lawyers.

Viewers saw Faith attempt to keep her family together, while trying to trace her husband.

As she delves deeper into Evan’s disappearance, it becomes clear that it isn’t a typical missing persons case.

Faith discovers that Evan had developed links with the Glynns, a local crime family, as a way of fixing the family’s financial problems.

He owes the Glynns £80,000.

While searching for clues about what happened to her husband, Faith develops romantic feelings towards Steve Baldini (played by Mark Lewis Jones).

Faith Howells returns in the last ever series of Keeping Faith (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Conversations with Friends cast revealed: Normal People writer Sally Rooney penned book behind BBC drama

What happened in series two of Keeping Faith?

In series two, Evan is released from jail, and Faith must find a way of living with him.

The series ended with Evan leaving the family once again – this time, we think, for good.

Meanwhile, Steve told Faith: “I’ll be here for you when you’re ready.”

The Guardian called the series the Big Little Lies of Wales.

Keeping Faith final series: What happens?

It’s been 18 months since we last saw life in Abercorran.

Faith and Evan are in the middle of a divorce and their custody battle goes from bad to worse as Evan fights to be granted shared custody.

Mum-of-three Faith tries to be positive as she juggles being a mother and a lawyer.

But then someone from her past returns and threatens her happy future.

Meanwhile, Faith and her new law firm is firmly established.

She takes on the case of a father who insists his gravely ill son has an operation that could kill him.

The boy has a brain tumour, but dad Mike wishes to overrule the local hospital trust and seek out a controversial new treatment.

Celia Imrie stars as Rose Fairchild in the third and final series of Keeping Faith (Credit: BBC One)

Keeping Faith guest stars: Who plays Rose in Keeping Faith?

Celia Imrie, 68, joins the cast of Keeping Faith.

She portrays Rose Fairchild in the BBC drama.

All we know about her character is that she is an “unwanted visitor” who returns and looks set to threaten Faith’s future.

The mysterious new character is said to have a defining influence on Faith.

Celia says: “Rose is tough, regretful, ruthless… She wants to make amends with her past but has left it all too late.”

The actress is famous for her roles in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Titanic, Nanny McPhee, Calendar Girls, Dinnerladies and Doctor Zhivago.

Keeping Faith guest stars: Who plays Judge Owens in Keeping Faith?

Welsh actress Sian Phillips, 87, joins the cast as Judge Alwen Owens.

Faith’s new law firm is now firmly established, but she is already finding herself at loggerheads with esteemed local judge Alwen Owens.

Veteran actress Sian has been performing on stage and screen since the 1950s.

Roles include Mrs Driver in The Borrowers and Mrs Archer in The Age of Innocence.

Meanwhile Cath Ayers returns as Faith’s best friend Lisa Connors and Hannah Daniel plays Cerys.

Judge Owens played by Sian Phillips in Keeping Faith (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Mike in Keeping Faith final series?

Matthew Aubrey plays Mike Taylor in series three of Keeping Faith.

He’s famous for playing Gary in Brave New World, Wayne in Deep Water, Jonty in Kiss Me First and Brian in Made in Dagenham.

In Keeping Faith, he portrays Mike, the father of a very sick boy.

Matthew tells us: “Mike is a young father who has recently lost his wife to cancer.

“We find him at a point in his life where Osian, his son, is also in hospital and being treated for cancer. […]

“He’s frightened and beyond exhausted. He wants desperately to fight for Osian’s life and to do the right thing, but doesn’t even know what the right thing is anymore.”

Mike Taylor portrayed by Matthew Aubrey (Credit: BBC One)

Will there be a fourth series of Keeping Faith?

Sadly there will be not be a fourth series of Keeping Faith.

The third instalment is the last.

Actress Eve confirmed she’d filmed her last ever scenes as Faith in August 2020.

She tweeted: “With a heavy heart I say goodbye to Faith.”

With a heavy heart I say goodbye Faith…..Thank you🙏🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/jTUpPz3ITK — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) August 30, 2020

How can I watch series three of Keeping Faith?

The first episode of Keeping Faith airs on Saturday March 27 2021 on BBC One.

The entire series will then be available to binge watch on iPlayer.

Where is Keeping Faith filmed?

The drama is filmed in Wales, mainly around Laugharne in Carmarthenshire.

It’s a town on the south coast which lies on the estuary of the River Tâf and was once home to the poet Dylan Thomas.

Amanda Rees, S4C’s director of content, said she was “thrilled” to see the series returning.

She said: “This pioneering drama is hailed as one of S4C’s originals, and the award-winning thriller, set in the heart of one of Wales’ most beautiful landscapes, has raised the profile of Welsh drama across the world.”

Keeping Faith returns to BBC One at 9pm on Saturday March 27 2021.

Are you a fan of Keeping Faith on the BBC? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.