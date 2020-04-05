Does Kaya keep the baby in The Nest? Dan is having huge regrets

The Nest ended on an epic cliffhanger last Sunday (March 29).

Dan (Martin Compston) discovered the truth about Kaya (Mirren Mack) and is having huge regrets about the surrogacy.

Now her secret's out, what will happen to the unborn child? Will Kaya keep the baby to spite Dan?

Here's everything you need to know about BBC drama The Nest...

Will Kaya keep the baby in The Nest? (Credit: BBC)

Does Kaya keep the baby in The Nest?

In last week's episode, the bombshell was dropped that Kaya is a murderer – she killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Unsurprisingly, Dan is now having huge doubts about the surrogacy and discusses the possibility of Kaya getting an abortion with Hilary.

When he says he has not other option because she's now 14 weeks pregnant, Hilary insists that it's not too late for a termination.

However, were they to do this, he would have to tell his wife Emily and the news would devastate her.

In tonight episode of The Nest (April 5), several weeks have past since Dan first discovered Kaya's secret and he still hasn't acted on it.

After seeing how happy his wife is, it becomes clear he isn't going to either – but that doesn't mean the truth won't come out.

Hilary, Dan's sister also knows, and this evening, she makes a serious decision with devastating repercussions for everyone – baby included.

Although an abortion is no longer being considered, will Kaya change her mind about the baby and decide she wants to keep it?

Tune in tonight to find out.

Just a heads up, expect the unexpected.

What time is The Nest on?

The Nest is on BBC One every Sunday at 9pm.

This evening's episode airs at the slightly later time of 9.05pm as the Queen is set to make a five-minute speech to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, there are five episodes of The Nest, with the finale set to air on April 19.

