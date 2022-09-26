Karen Pirie viewers all have same complaint after first episode of ITV drama

Karen Pirie started on ITV last night (September 25) as the young female detective began her work to solve a 20-year-old cold case.

But viewers of episode one all had the same complaint.

The drama follows DS Karen Pirie’s take on a review of the murder of Rosie Duff in 1996, which was left unsolved.

The ITV drama is set in Scotland – but some viewers just couldn’t enjoy the first episode for two reasons, it seems…

There were lots of complaints about episode one of Karen Pirie (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers have to say about ITV drama Karen Pirie?

As Karen Pirie started on ITV, viewers might have enjoyed the concept of the show, but they couldn’t hear it!

Viewers flocked to social media to all share the same two complaints – they claimed the sound quality was off and the accents were hard to understand.

One viewer said “Watching Karen Pirie, had to put on subtitles. Not for the accents but more for the poor sound quality.”

Another replied saying: “Thank goodness I saw this – thought I was losing my hearing!”

Lots of viewers thought the sound was too low and often sounded muffled, which made the vital first 10 minutes of the show hard to follow, they claimed.

And, it appears, it was enough to put some off watching the show entirely.

One said: “It was way too long and the sound was terrible, think I’ll skip the rest!”

So if you noticed a problem with the sound whilst watching Karen Pirie, you’re not alone!

The show is written by EastEnders star Emer Kenny (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers struggled with the accents in the show

Another aspect of the show that viewers struggled with was the accents.

The show is set in the Scottish town of St Andrews and features a lot of strong accents, matched with the alleged poor sound quality, it made following the show hard for a lot of viewers.

One said said: “I enjoyed the new crime drama Karen Pirie last night but I admit to having trouble with the Scottish accents.”

Others agreed, saying: “Thought it was quite good but had to put the subtitles on so I could understand the broad Scottish accents. I really struggled to work out what was being said.”

But some Scottish viewers defended the accents in the show: “Now you know how we Scots feel having to do our best with English accents which are more often on TV.”

Another fan agreed, adding “Enjoyed it! To all the people who couldn’t understand the accents it’s Scottish – we have to understand some of your many accents.

“Put the subtitles on and enjoy a good whodunnit.”

Did you enjoy the first episode of Karen Pirie? (Credit: ITV)

Karen Pirie episode one – Some fans loved it!

While a lot of viewers struggled with the sound quality and accents on the show, other fans were full of praise for the new drama, written by EastEnders star Emer Kenny.

“#KarenPirie is perfect Sunday night viewing in my opinion. Really cleverly adapted script with a surprising amount of warmth for a dark crime story. And the bumbag? Iconic,” said one.

Another agreed, adding praise for Lauren Lyle who leads the cast: “Watched the first episode, what a show, it will keep you on the edge of your seat. Lauren Lyle is a delight as DC Karen Pirie.”

And it looks like the sound hasn’t ruined the show for everyone as this fan added they will definitely be tuning in next week: “Can’t wait till next episode, thought it was brilliant!”

Karen Pirie continues on Sunday October 2 on ITV at 8pm. All episodes are also available to binge on the ITV Hub.

