Karen Pirie on ITV1: Former EastEnders star Emer Kenny stars as River Wilde

Emer Kenny plays River Wilde in the new ITV drama Karen Pirie… But where have you seen the actress before?

And did you know she also wrote this adaptation of the Val McDermid novel that the show is based on?!

So, who is Emer Kenny, how do you recognise her and what other shows has she been in and written?

Here’s everything you need to know about the TV star.

Former EastEnders star Emer Kenny plays Karen Pirie’s best friend River Wilde in the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Who plays River Wylde in Karen Pirie?

Emer Kenny portrays River Wylde in the ITV detective drama Karen Pirie.

River is Karen’s best friend and confidante in the series.

She appears in all three feature-length episodes.

Who wrote Karen Pirie?

Not only does Emer Kenny star in Karen Pirie, but she is also the writer of the whole show!

Emer Kenny wrote the adaptation of Val McDermid’s first novel in her Karen Pirie book series: The Distant Echo.

She says this about adapting the series: “I am so grateful to Val McDermid for lending me her brilliant characters and beyond excited to work with the actors and Gareth Bryn to bring them to the screen.”

About creating her character River Wilde, she said: “As I got to know Karen – and in casting the wonderful Lauren Lyle – I realised I wanted to be her best friend.

“So, I am delighted to announce that I will be playing River… Karen’s best friend.”

Emer’s writing career began when she won a writing competition and she began writing episodes of the EastEnders web-series Eastenders: E20.

In 2011, she was selected as the youngest ever writer for the BBC Writers Academy.

Since then, Emer has written episodes of EastEnders, Doctors, Holby City and Save Me.

She’s also written for BBC series Red Rock and Hulu’s Harlots.

Karen Pirie is the first series that she has penned and produced individually.

And, from what we’ve seen so far, she’s done a great job!

Emer Kenny starred in the most recent series of Father Brown as Bunty (Credit: BBC)

What else has Karen Pirie star Emer Kenny been in?

As an actress, Emer’s also had an impressive career.

She made her debut in the 2007 BBC television drama Coming Down the Mountain.

She played Gail, the girlfriend of one of the main characters.

In 2009, she starred in her first film, the cult comedy Lesbian Vampire Killers with James Corden and Mathew Horne.

But her big break came when she was cast as Zsa Zsa in EastEnders: E20, after writing the second episode of the web series.

She joined the regular cast of EastEnders and appeared in over 50 episodes before leaving to pursue other acting roles.

Emer went on to join the cast of E4’s Beaver Falls for its second series playing the character Hope.

The actress then joined the cast of BBC Three dramedy Pramface, starring in three series of the show as Danielle Reeves.

She then starred in another BBC Three sitcom Badults in 2013.

A lot of viewers will recognise her as Bunty from Father Brown…

She joined the cast in 2017 as the wayward niece of Lady Felicia, often assisting Father Brown in his investigations.

It’s unsure if she will return for the 10th series of the BBC daytime drama, as she only appeared in two episodes of the ninth series.

Emer’s most recent role saw her playing Natasha Fantoni in the Channel 4 comedy The Curse.

Who did Emer Kenny play in EastEnders?

In 2010, Emer Kenny first played Zsa Zsa Carter in Eastenders: E20.

Zsa Zsa was the daughter of Tina Carter and Mark Reynolds.

She joined the regular cast of EastEnders that same year.

Emer eventually appeared in over 50 episodes before leaving to pursue other acting roles.

The character departed the show after dumping her cheating boyfriend Leon and leaving for France.

Emer Kenny attending a TV awards back in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

How old is Emer Kenny and where is she from?

Emer Kenny was born on October 10 1989.

She is currently 32 years old.

The actress and writer was born in the London Borough of Haringey.

She reportedly currently lives in London, but she lived in Scotland whilst filming Karen Pirie.

Is Karen Pirie star Emer Kenny Irish?

Emer Kenny’s Irish first and last name have left a lot of people wondering if the star is is Irish ancestry.

In fact, she is of Welsh-Irish parentage.

Her father is Irish and her mother is Welsh, which explains the Celtic name!

Actress Emer Kenny in Karen Pirie on ITV1, which she also wrote (Credit: ITV1)

Is Emer Kenny married and does she have children?

Emer Kenny is married – to a star you might recognise!

Emer’s husband is TV presenter Rick Edwards, who is 43.

The pair have a 10-year age gap.

Emer and Rick met in 2013 through a mutual friend – Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave.

The couple got engaged only seven weeks after meeting and married in 2016 in London’s Kew Gardens.

They often share photos together on Instagram and look adorable together!

While the couple do not have any children of their own, Emer is godmother to her friend’s baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emer Kenny (@missemerkenny)

Does Emer Kenny have a sister?

Emer reportedly has three siblings, including her sister, Vivi Kenny.

Vivi also works in the entertainment industry, working in the crew of some big films such as Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Far From the Maddening Crowd.

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

What height is Karen Pirie writer Emer Kenny?

Fans have wondered about the height of the actress and writer, Emer Kenny is.

She is reportedly 5 ft and 10 inches.

Although, her character Bunty on Father Brown regularly wears heels, so maybe that’s why she appears even taller!

Karen Pirie starts on Sunday September 25 2022 at 8pm on ITV1. Episodes will be available on the ITV hub after airing.

Are you excited to watch for Karen Pirie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.