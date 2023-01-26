This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond smiling at events
TV

Josie Gibson thrills fans with big This Morning announcement with Alison Hammond: ‘Coming soon!’

We CANNOT wait!

By Rebecca Carter

Josie Gibson has been filming a new This Morning segment with her co-star Alison Hammond and it’s coming soon!

The close friends have been out in La Plagne, France, as they film for a new segment.

Josie and Alison have hosted segments on the daytime show before, which have been a big hit with viewers.

So it’s no surprise they’re back with a new one!

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond on This Morning

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Josie shared a video of her and Alison at a ski resort.

Alison is seen on the DJ decks while Josie shows off her best moves next to her.

Below them is fellow skiers dancing on tables and enjoying the music.

Josie wrote: “ALISON & JOSIE GO OFF PISTE coming soon only on @thismorning.

“Thank you to our crowd today you were amazing!!!! What a day and we still haven’t finished filming.”

This Morning host Alison Hammond smiling at ITV Palooza
Alison has teamed up with Josie for another This Morning show (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

She added: “In @la_plagne with the one and only @alisonhammond55.”

Fans were thrilled by the news as one gushed: “Can’t wait for this,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

What a day and we still haven’t finished filming.

Another commented: “Brilliant can’t wait to watch it, love you both.”

Someone else said: “I just love it when you two get together!!! Makes me smile.”

Another begged: “Someone give Alison and Josie their own show pleeeeeaae.” [Sic]

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson laughing on This Morning
Alison and Josie have had their own segments in the past (Credit: ITV)

Josie recently celebrated her 38th birthday during the trip.

Alison paid a touching tribute to her friend, sharing a collage of pictures to Instagram.

Read more: Josie Gibson and Sam Morter forced to admit new relationship was just a joke

The star wrote: “Happy birthday to this absolute gem of a woman. Miss Josie Gibson!

“Life is better with you in the world. Have a wonderful day and hope you get all the love you deserve.”

YouTube video player

Are you excited for Alison and Josie’s show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond Josie Gibson This Morning

Trending Articles

The Inheritance Channel 5
Gaynor Faye returns to acting for first time since tragic death of her mum Kay Mellor
Hope looks shocked - inset, Ruby is horrified (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Cilla dies in suspicious circumstances
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on Go Local series
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King make big announcement
Emily Atack and her aunt Amy Robbins in character on Coronation Street as Christina
Amy Robbins in Coronation Street: Her famous family revealed
Holly Willoughby and Helen on This Morning
This Morning: ITV viewers call out guest over her ‘very short’ dress
The Catch star Brenda Fricker ‘tried to take her own life 32 times’ and gave her money away