Josie Gibson thrills fans with big This Morning announcement with Alison Hammond: ‘Coming soon!’

Josie Gibson has been filming a new This Morning segment with her co-star Alison Hammond and it’s coming soon!

The close friends have been out in La Plagne, France, as they film for a new segment.

Josie and Alison have hosted segments on the daytime show before, which have been a big hit with viewers.

So it’s no surprise they’re back with a new one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond on This Morning

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Josie shared a video of her and Alison at a ski resort.

Alison is seen on the DJ decks while Josie shows off her best moves next to her.

Below them is fellow skiers dancing on tables and enjoying the music.

Josie wrote: “ALISON & JOSIE GO OFF PISTE coming soon only on @thismorning.

“Thank you to our crowd today you were amazing!!!! What a day and we still haven’t finished filming.”

Alison has teamed up with Josie for another This Morning show (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

She added: “In @la_plagne with the one and only @alisonhammond55.”

Fans were thrilled by the news as one gushed: “Can’t wait for this,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

What a day and we still haven’t finished filming.

Another commented: “Brilliant can’t wait to watch it, love you both.”

Someone else said: “I just love it when you two get together!!! Makes me smile.”

Another begged: “Someone give Alison and Josie their own show pleeeeeaae.” [Sic]

Alison and Josie have had their own segments in the past (Credit: ITV)

Josie recently celebrated her 38th birthday during the trip.

Alison paid a touching tribute to her friend, sharing a collage of pictures to Instagram.

Read more: Josie Gibson and Sam Morter forced to admit new relationship was just a joke

The star wrote: “Happy birthday to this absolute gem of a woman. Miss Josie Gibson!

“Life is better with you in the world. Have a wonderful day and hope you get all the love you deserve.”

Are you excited for Alison and Josie’s show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.