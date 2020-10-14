John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue concluded last night and had ITV viewers calling it one of the most ‘uplifting’ documentaries they had ever watched.

The second part of the Scouse comedian’s programme, about efforts to bring two beluga whales from an attraction in Shanghai to a sanctuary in Iceland, aired on Tuesday (October 13) evening.

John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue continued on ITV last night (Credit: Aaron Chown / SEA LIFE Trust / ITV)

What happened in John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue on ITV?

In episode two, John and the team finally got the whales, Little Grey and Little White, out of China and en route to Iceland.

However, they continued to face a number of logistical challenges and other hurdles – including the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Council House Britain: Viewers upset over homeless pensioner Yvonne

At one point in the documentary, Andy Bool, one of the masterminds of the project, fought back tears as he spoke about the whales – showing just how passionate people are about saving these majestic creatures.

Sea Life Trust’s Andy Bool got emotional as he spoke about the whales (Credit: ITV)

But in the end, they got the two whales into the Icelandic waters.

“You can tell they just feel at home,” John said.

And seeing them finally free and swimming in ocean waters – for the first time since they were calves – warmed viewers’ hearts.

John Bishop said it felt like the whales were ‘home’ (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue?

On Twitter, one said: “@ITV @JohnBishop100 Such a powerful documentary. Glad Little White and Little Grey are now where they belong. Well done and keep up the good work #WhaleRescue.”

Another tweeted: “In this crap time with so little to feel positive about, so much hate between people who have opposing views, I really needed a break from it. And #WhaleRescue was one of the most uplifting things I have seen for years, thank you @JohnBishop100.”

Beluga whales Little Grey and Little White, finally free (Credit: ITV)

A third put: “The Great #WhaleRescue with @JohnBishop100, the most uplifting and wholesome documentary I have watched in a long time. Well done @ITV, just the pick-me-up everybody needs right now. Also brings back the best memories of whale-watching trips in Iceland and Canada.”

In this crap time with so little to feel positive about, so much hate between people who have opposing views, I really needed a break from it. and #WhaleRescue was one of the most uplifting things I have seen for years, thank you @JohnBishop100 — Dan Liddle (@Dan_Marc_Liddle) October 14, 2020

The Great #WhaleRescue with @JohnBishop100, the most uplifting and wholesome documentary I have watched in a long time. Well done @ITV, just the pick-me-up everybody needs right now. Also brings back the best memories of whale-watching trips in Iceland and Canada. 🐳🐳 — Solei OT 🌻 (@soleinj_) October 13, 2020

@JohnBishop100 well done 👍🏼 great and uplifting program so glad you helped release the whales memories to treasure for life#WhaleRescue — Shazzie (@sharrw3) October 13, 2020

“@JohnBishop100 well done,” wrote a fourth. “Great and uplifting program, so glad you helped release the whales. Memories to treasure for life #WhaleRescue.”

Someone else said: “Absolutely brilliant TV, emotional and uplifting. #WhaleRescue with @JohnBishop100.”

Read more: READER SURVEY: Which supermarkets are you currently shopping at?

A sixth wrote: “So emotional at the end but so uplifting. What a fabulous programme and inspiring group of people @JohnBishop100.”

So emotional at the end but so uplifting. What a fabulous programme and inspiring group of people @JohnBishop100 #WhaleRescue — LizB (@lizzyb1312) October 13, 2020

@ITV @JohnBishop100 Such a powerful documentary. Glad Little White and Little Grey are now where they belong. Well done and keep up the good work #WhaleRescue — Julie Donnelly (@jules_1977) October 13, 2020

What did you think of the programme? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.