Jeremy Vine guests clash over who has ‘damaged royal family worse’ in Harry and Andrew debate

Guests on The Jeremy Vine Show today clashed during a debate pitting Prince Harry and Prince Andrew on opposite sides.

Carole Malone and Emily Andrews were asked about which of the two has ‘damaged the royal family worse’.

And while Carole noted she was glad Andrew has been “chucked out of royal life” and Emily said she was a big fan of the Queen, Carole argued against Harry and Emily claimed blame might be rooted in the “cosseted” fashion the late monarch’s favourite son was raised.

The Jeremy Vine Show today was a platform for a Harry vs Andrew debate (Credit: JeremyVineOn5 Twitter)

Jeremy Vine today

Kicking off the discussion, Carole denied Andrew’s associations have sullied his relatives.

She claimed: “Andrew has damaged himself hugely, I don’t think he’s damaged his family.

“It isn’t the family’s fault.

“Whereas Harry has spent the last two years systematically trying to tear down the monarchy.

“Every single day we’re hearing more damaging allegations.”

Carole Malone does not appear to be a supporter of Prince Harry (Credit: JeremyVineOn5 Twitter)

‘Let me finish!’

Royal correspondent Emily then countered Carole’s point.

“You say, Carole, that the royal family are not responsible for Prince Andrew’s actions,” she began.

Emily continued: “I would respectfully disagree with you because actually it is the sense of entitlement and privilege with which he was indulged.”

The pair were discussing Andrew’s association with the now late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Moments later she snapped at Carole to: “Let me finish!”

When it was time for Carole to speak again, she fired back: “It’s not the Queen’s fault [Andrew] had no sense of judgement.”

I would respectfully disagree with you because actually it is the sense of entitlement and privilege with which he was indulged.

Much of the debate then became an examination of the meaning of “unconscious bias”.

But viewers made their own feelings clear on the matter on social media.

👑Who’s damaged the reputation of the royal family more? Prince Harry? Or Prince Andrew?@thecarolemalone thinks it’s Harry, but @byEmilyAndrews reckons the Duke of York’s association with Jeffrey Epstein is by far the bigger scandal.@StormHuntley | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/XauyGdfAix — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) January 18, 2023

How viewers reacted

Jeremy Vine viewers were split in regards to the question posed when commenting themselves.

Many took exception to the wider positions of the pundits, and others felt the comparison was bizarre in the first place.

However, some respondents did nail their colours to either Harry or Andrew’s flag – with unproven accusations flying around throughout the replies.

“Harry is an amazing man – why would you compare him to Andrew?” one person asked.

“Prince Andrew has not been convicted of any crime,” reasoned another.

Meanwhile, someone else split the difference by suggesting: “Both.”

The Jeremy Vine Show airs on Channel 5, weekdays, at 9.15am.

