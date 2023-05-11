Viewers fiercely divided as Jeremy Vine show guest stalled interview after host pronounced her name incorrectly

A guest on Jeremy Vine Extra has sparked conversation for the way she dealt with her name being mispronounced.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu stalled her interview on Jeremy Vine‘s Channel 5 show yesterday (May 10) after the host struggled to pronounce her name.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu had her name mispronounced on Jeremy Vine Extra (Credit: Channel 5)

Presenter Dawn Neesom welcomed political commentator Dr Shola to the show by saying: “Welcome back, you’re watching Jeremy Vine Extra. I’m absolutely thrilled to be joined by lawyer Dr Shola…” before fumbling quickly over her surname.

“How do I pronounce your name, Shola?” she clarified with the guest, who has appeared on the show on several previous occasions.

To this Shola replied: “Read it, my darling. Read it.”

As the presenter then attempted to do so, Shola cut her off saying: “This is terrible, especially from a presenter.”

The show was then stalled while the guest made Dawn repeat her name until she got the pronunciation right.

The awkward clip has since been circling on social media, where it has received mixed reactions from viewers.

#JeremyVine#DrShola@SholaMos1 holding the presenter to account over not being able to pronounce her name, and making her repeat it until she pronounces it correctly, was beyond cathartic.

Thank you, Shola x pic.twitter.com/oJsDXwfArV — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) May 10, 2023

Viewers react to Jeremy Vine show moment

For the mostpart, viewers have been full of praise for the way Dr Shola handled the situation.

One viewer tweeted: “My first name and surname is mispronounced 99.9% of the time. It’s not hard or difficult, but I’m always correcting and re-correcting people until they get it right. So I love what Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu did and said on Jeremy Vine today.”

Somebody else said: “Good on Shola for making sure her name is pronounced properly! It’s not that difficult to learn how to pronounce someone’s name before you go on air!”

Dawn Neesom couldn’t pronounce Dr Shola’s name (Credit: Channel 5)

Others agreed that the presenter had acted unprofessionally: “They are definitely colleagues, even Jeremy Vine sounds out Dr. Shola’s names. It’s lazy and disrespectful,” someone tweeted.

“Dr. Shola isn’t new to Jeremy Vine & other TV shows,” another pointed out. “At this point, it’s just pure laziness & disrespect. Dawn could have asked how to pronounce Dr Shola before the show started airing.”

However, there was also some criticism of the guest’s reaction.

One viewer fired back at the previous comment: “It’s only at least as disrespectful as demanding a person sound out your name until they get it right when they’re clearly having trouble.”

They suggested: “If you want to make sure your name is pronounced correctly, it’s on you to go to the host ahead of time and say ‘Hey, I know this looks hard to say, but its pretty easy, just do x,y, and z.'”

ED! has contacted Channel 5 for comment.

