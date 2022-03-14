Jeremy Kyle documentary: Channel 4 viewers asking where Graham Stanier is

Channel 4 viewers all had the same question to ask following the first episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime yesterday (Sunday, March 13).

Many viewers were disappointed that Graham Stanier, the show’s counsellor, hadn’t taken part in the documentary.

The show was cancelled in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

The Jeremy Kyle Show documentary

Back in 2019, after 14 years on television, Jeremy Kyle’s hit ITV programme was axed.

In May 2019, Steve Dymond, a man from Portsmouth, was found dead at his home.

It emerged that Dymond had filmed an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show the week before his death.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle documentary: Steve Dymond’s ‘gut-wrenching’ final messages before taking his life upset viewers

In the show, he had ‘failed’ a lie detector test, in which it was “proven” he had been unfaithful to his partner – something he denied.

Documentary on The Jeremy Kyle Show

Over the weekend, Channel 4 aired a documentary on the cancellation of the show.

The documentary took a look at the impact the show had on British TV.

It also looked at its downfall, and how Dymond’s death led to the show’s cancellation.

However, one thing about the documentary seemed to bother some viewers.

Graham Stanier, the on-air counsellor, didn’t appear at all in the documentary. Some viewers weren’t happy about that.

Many took to Twitter to complain.

Graham was an important part of the show (Credit: YouTube)

How did viewers react?

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to ask where Graham was.

“Where is Graham the ‘psychologist’ in all this?” one viewer asked.

“Where is Graham, the psychologist? ‘The legend’ as #JeremyKyle referred to him. I’d like to hear his thoughts on this,” another said.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle suffered crippling health battle following suicide of show guest Steve Dymond

“If there was no ‘after care team’, what was the point of Graham? Where is Graham? Is he actually a psychologist? Would love to hear his perspective on things, but I’m guessing he has also gone into hiding,” a third tweeted.

“Would love to hear what Graham, the Jeremy Kyle Show’s in-house psychologist and mental health professional has to say about all this,” another said.

The second episode of Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime airs on Channel 4, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story