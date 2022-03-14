Jeremy Kyle documentary: Steve Dymond’s ‘gut-wrenching’ final messages before taking his life upset viewers

Distressing new details of Steve Dymond’s death after filming The Jeremy Kyle Show have left viewers upset.

Channel 4’s Jeremy Kyle: Death on Daytime documentary aired last night and Steve’s final text messages and voice notes were shown.

Steve tragically took his own life in 2019 after appearing on the show, in which he ‘failed’ a lie detector test to prove he didn’t cheat on his partner.

Steve tragically took his own life in 2019, shortly after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in The Jeremy Kyle Show documentary?

Some of Steve’s final messages to his partner Jane were revealed on the programme.

They read: “I hope The Jeremy Kyle Show is so happy now. They are responsible for what happens now.

“I hope this makes good ratings for them. I bet they keep this quiet. Never never never did I cheat on you.

“Never never. My final words.”

Steve’s heartbreaking final texts were revealed in the documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, in heartbreaking final voice messages, Steve was heard insisting he was “being so truthful”.

In other messages aired in the documentary, Steve said: “I was being so truthful, I really was.

“I really was. I was telling you the truth sweetheart, I was not lying a bit. Not one bit.

“I was not lying to you, I wouldn’t do that to you, I wouldn’t.”

“I wouldn’t cope with it, I would not lie to you again, I swear to God I would not lie to you again, I wouldn’t.”

Viewers were heartbroken over Steve’s voice messages (Credit: Channel 4)

What did viewers say?

Viewers were heartbroken over the text messages and voicemails.

One said: “The voice note from Steve Dymond is horrific. Absolutely horrific.”

Another added: “These voice messages from Steve are heartbreaking.”

A third wrote: “That voice note, harrowing, that poor poor man.”

One tweeted: “These voice messages are gut-wrenching.”

ITV statement

At the end of the first episode of the documentary, Channel 4 shared a statement from ITV.

Part of the lengthy statement read: “The Jeremy Kyle Show had extensive and detailed duty of care processes in place for contributors built up over 14 years.

“Guests were supported by the programme and welfare teams prior to filming, throughout filming and after filming.”

It also said in another part: “Due to the gravity of events in May 2019, namely the death of a guest a few days after taking part in the show, ITV decided to end production of the show.

“All guests on the Jeremy Kyle Show were aware of the nature of the show and the presenter’s style before taking part in recording. Most of those who applied to appear watched the show themselves. All guests gave their informed consent, in writing, to take part.”

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime continues on Channel 4, Monday March 14, at 9pm.

