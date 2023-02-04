In latest Jeremy Clarkson news, ITV has reportedly shelved a Who Wants to be a Millionaire? celebrity special.

According to the Mirror, female guest stars have refused to work with the quiz show’s host, 62.

The tabloid reckons filming in Manchester for the charity programme has been postponed. And the reported “official line” is that production had been paused due to “scheduling issues”.

However, at least three household names are said to have started pulling out.

And that’s because, according to those involved, there were concerns the charities they intended to represent might be affected.

Clarkson, who has presented Millionaire since 2018, is reportedly paid about £3 million a year for the role.

Stars have reportedly been ‘pulling out’ of a Millionaire charity special (Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy Clarkson news: Star dealt Millionaire blow?

The television personality was slammed for a column in the weeks before Christmas in which he claimed he hated Meghan Markle on a “cellular level”.

He also told The Sun readers he ‘dreams’ about Prince Harry’s wife being “made to parade naked through the streets”.

In the middle of January, Clarkson offered a grovelling apology, telling fans on Instagram he was sorry “all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head”.

However, the Sussexes responded by accusing him of writing articles “that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny”.

Clarkson’s social media explanation came amid reports Amazon Prime may not work with him beyond the seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm already commissioned.

Jeremy Clarkson came under fire for a column concerning Meghan Markle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They didn’t want causes special to their heart to be caught up in any backlash’

Following the publication of Clarkson’s article, ITV boss Kevin Lygo indicated the channel had “no control” over what the Millionaire host writes.

He also said Clarkson would be retained – but also called on him to apologise.

Now, however, it seems the celeb special is on hold after three famous faces made it “very loud and very clear” they weren’t interested in sharing screen time with Clarkson.

At least three celebs are reported to have made concerns known (Credit: ITV)

A source is said to have claimed to the Mirror: “ITV were left with no choice but to postpone the show.

“The feelings were made very loud, and very clear. Namely that they didn’t want to share a platform with Clarkson and, in doing so, risk being seen to legitimise his misogynistic comments.

It was a no-brainer to be honest, they had to walk away.

“They were appearing on the show to raise money for charity. They were acutely aware that they didn’t want causes special to their heart to be caught up in any backlash. It was a no-brainer to be honest, they had to walk away.”

ED! has approached representatives for ITV for comment. ITV declined to comment to the Mirror.

