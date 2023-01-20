Jayde Adams and Katherine Kelly in Ruby Speaking
Jayde Adams lands starring role in Ruby Speaking alongside Katherine Kelly

Filming has begun on the ITV comedy drama!

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Jayde Adams has bagged herself a role Ruby Speaking, the new ITV comedy series.

Jayde brought so much joy to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom last year with her professional partner Karen Hauer.

However, the pair were sadly booted off the show in week five.

Now, the comedian will be taking on the lead role in the six-part series alongside ex-Corrie star Katherine Kelly.

But what is the new show about?

Nicky, Daniel, Jamal, Joe, Jayde, Sam, Amy-Leigh, Kiera and Katherine standing together in Ruby Speaking
Jayde Adams plays the lead role in the new ITV comedy drama Ruby Speaking (Credit: ITV)

Jayde Adams joins the cast of Ruby Speaking

After giving it her all in the Strictly ballroom last series, Jayde Adams has taken on a new project as she landed her own comedy series.

The star will be playing the lead role of Ruby in the new ITV show, Ruby Speaking.

The series follows the misadventures of newly-single Ruby, who works at the Bristol call centre of Hellocom.

But instead of reading from the prepared script that work and life have thrust upon her, Ruby chooses to walk her own chaotic path.

The Bristol-based series is also said to be inspired by the years Jayde spent working in a call centre herself.

Jayde Adams posing in Strictly Come Dancing
Jayde Adams will be starring alongside Katherine Kelly in the new comedy drama (Credit: BBC)

Joining the cast alongside Jayde is Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly as Vicki.

Katherine is known for playing Becky McDonald in the popular ITV soap from 2006 until 2012.

She also appears in Mr Selfridge, Innocent and Happy Valley.

Fisherman’s Friends star Sam Swainsbury also stars in the comedy series as Mark, as well as Broadchurch‘s Joe Sims, who portrays Tom.

Also in the cast are Jamal Franklin as Cameron, Nicky Goldie as Donna, Amy Leigh Hickman as Ellie, Dan Hiscox as Craig and Kiera Lester as Melons.

The series will air later this year on ITVX, the new streaming site from ITV.

Read more: Strictly star Jayde Adams slams weight loss comments as she explains the truth about her sexuality

