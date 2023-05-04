Janice Dickinson warned by I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers over behaviour towards Andy Whyment

Janice Dickinson has been issued a warning by I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers over her behaviour towards Andy Whyment.

Many fans of the ITV show took to Twitter following yesterday’s (May 3) episode. At the end of the show, a teaser hinted that the pair are heading for a row. At the end of yesterday’s installment of I’m A Celeb… South Africa, viewers saw a sneak peek of some drama that may be in store tonight (May 4).

The teaser showed Janice and Andy appearing to butt heads.

I’m A Celeb… South Africa viewers have issued Janice a warning following last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Janice Dickinson on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

“You don’t want to do anything for me. He doesn’t even want to have a conversation with me. He hates me,” Janice could be heard saying under her breath in the trailer.

She also continued: “One type of men want to do things for me and the other type don’t want to do anything at all.”

“Are you saying I don’t want to do anything for you?” Andy then fired back.

On a preview for tonight’s show, Janice and Andy appeared to argue (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were then shown a clip of Andy telling the Bush Telegraph: “There is no ‘please’, nothing. It was just, ‘Do this’. It’s like, ‘Well no, I’m not your slave’.”

Janice Dickinson issued a warning by viewers

Following the teaser, many ITV viewers took to Twitter to discuss the upcoming drama. It seems they weren’t impressed by what they had seen of Janice’s behaviour towards the popular campmate.

“Janice LEAVE Andy alone,” tweeted one viewer in emphatic capitals, following up with: “Team Andy!”

“Do NOT upset Andy, Janice!” said somebody else.

Why is Janice coming for Andy of all people. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/M6O98SGQax — MK200034 (@MN456782) May 3, 2023

“Janice don’t you dare start on Andy…” warned someone else. Another fan was also not impressed: “Janice managed to annoy Andy? ANDY THE HUMAN EMBODIMENT OF PURE JOY? How dare she.”

Read More: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Paul Burrell criticised for behaviour after Joe Swash remark: ‘Out of order!’

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So are you Team Andy or Team Janice? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.