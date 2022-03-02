Is Janet Street-Porter married? How old is the Loose Women panellist?

Is Janet Street-Porter married, how old is the star and just how much is she worth?

Janet is familiar to daytime TV fans as one of the most forthright and frank panellists among all of the Loose Women stars.

But according to Google, many viewers want to know much more about JSP, including whether she is married and how she developed a public profile.

One of the most distinctive media figures in the UK prior to her joining Loose Women in 2011, she has magnified her presence on the show with her formidable journalistic instincts.

So here’s a little information on the redoubtable panel member who’s excelled throughout her career across newspapers, TV and radio.

Janet Street-Porter rarely pulls her punches on any topic of discussion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter become famous?

Janet Street-Porter made her presence felt in Fleet Street as she rose rapidly through the journalism ranks.

She was deputy fashion editor at the Daily Mail in 1969 and fashion editor of the Evening Standard two years later.

She also worked for LBC radio when it began in 1973, leading to her accent being described as “cut-throat”.

JSP made waves in TV from the mid-1970s, producing and presenting youth programming and consequently coming in for plenty of attention.

However, her characteristic voice was frequently a target of mockery by the likes of Kenny Everett and Pamela Stephenson.

And, unfortunately, that also included pantomiming around her teeth, with some impressionists exaggerating speaking mannerisms when portraying her.

She continued to thrive and enjoyed a role at BBC 2 in the late 1980s that involved her commissioning spaceship sitcom Red Dwarf.

JSP was appointed editor of The Independent on Sunday in 1999 and is a noted columnist for newspapers and MailOnline. Perfect preparation for her role on Loose Women!

She’s also made double-figure appearances on both Question Time and Have I Got News For You as well as numerous showings on The Wright Stuff over the years.

Countdown has had her in Dictionary Corner for 59 episodes. And she has guest presented The One Show.

A competitive JSP was runner up to winner Ade Edmondson in Celebrity MasterChef in 2013.

She also had a successful run on I’m A Celebrity in 2004. She placed fourth in the year Joe Pasquale won.

Janet Street-Porter has been married four times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was Janet Street-Porter born? How old is Janet Street-Porter?

Janet was born and brought up in and around the capital.

She was born in Brentford when it was considered part of Middlesex. But now that area of west London is regarded as part of Outer London.

However, JSP was raised in Fulham – also west London – as a young child, and Perivale, which is 10 miles away in Ealing, as a teenager.

She was born on December 27 1946, making her 75 years old, and named Janet Vera.

Janet Street-Porter had the maiden name surname Bull before she married for the first time.

Janet Street Porter was born and bred in London (Credit: YouTube)

Where does Janet Street-Porter live?

However, according to Hello!, JSP no longer calls London home.

She reportedly lives in Norfolk in East Anglia. And, according to a previous column written for The Independent, it couldn’t be any more different than the bustling city she was born and bred in.

JSP has apparently described her current living quarters as “a ramshackle house miles from a road, surrounded by water, hares, marsh deer and free-roaming cattle”.

However, a previous home of hers in Clerkenwell, London, with very unique architectural quirks was previously likened to a fortress.

Designed by architect Piers Gough and JSP in 1997, the brief included creating a “representation of a medieval castle”.

Unsurprisingly, the end result – with a blue roof and abstract-shaped windows – proved controversial.

And Gough even suggested the finished building was a kind of “portrait” of JSP’s loud and uncompromising demeanour on screen.

He told the Architect’s Journal: “It’s idiosyncratic. It looks like its owner. It was not an expensive building but it carries a visual punch.”

Janet Street-Porter sold the property in 2001.

Is Janet Street-Porter married? Is she in a relationship?

Janet Street-Porter has been married four times. She has also been divorced four times.

JSP got hitched to her first husband Tim Street-Porter in 1967 while studying at the Architectural Association School of Architecture.

Janet Street-Porter later married again, tying the knot with Time Out editor Tony Elliot for two years until 1977.

TV documentary maker Frank Cvitanovich was her third husband between 1979 and 1981.

And Janet Street-Porter married for a fourth and final time in the late 1990s to life coach David Sorkin. The union lasted 14 months.

JSP has reportedly been in a relationship with businessman Peter Spanton since 1999.

JSP strikes a pose with fellow Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Janet Street-Porter have a child?

Janet Street-Porter does not have any kids.

She pondered whether this meant she had been “selfish” or too career-focused in a 2014 column.

But JSP did maintain “there’s no stigma in choosing not to breed”.

However, she did consider research that suggested couples can shy away from discussions about having children, making reference to the “B word” being almost taboo.

In the end, though, JSP did not have regrets about not procreating.

“I don’t miss having kids,” she wrote.

“Men are far more demanding – especially creative, imaginative men who live in their own heads. I have certainly enjoyed the dramas and the delights of their company.

“I wouldn’t swap a smart man for a toddler or a goldfish.”

What is Janet Street-Porter worth?

The Sun Online reckons Janet Street-Porter is worth £3.7million.

It is an uncorroborated figure, though.

Big day! Received my CBE from Her Majesty the Queen, very proud x pic.twitter.com/hwitGVaYet — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) October 25, 2016

Why did Janet Street-Porter get a CBE?

Janet Street-Porter became a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2016 Birthday Honours.

Her CBE was for services to journalism and broadcasting.

She told reporters when picking up her gong: “It was a surprise because I’ve been quite outspoken about the royal family over the years. But never about the Queen.

“I don’t want to be too negative today but I said there were too many members of the royal family. But I think actually they’ve made loads of economies.”

She continued: “I’m here today because of my career in journalism and broadcasting. And I accepted the award because I wanted to show women from my background what they can achieve.”

What did Janet Street-Porter say about Adele?

Janet Street-Porter doesn’t seem to be a fan of Adele.

In 2021 she claimed in her column for MailOnline the singer is “deeply shallow”, accusing her of “fake misery” and using her personal life “to shift product”.

And then in January 2022, after Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency, JSP blasted Adele’s apology to fans as “feeble”.

“This carefully stage-managed attempt at sympathy doesn’t seem believable. Anyone might think she’s been studying footage of the Master of Non Apologies Boris Johnson,” JSP wrote.

Katie Price lines up with Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Gloria Hunniford, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Janet Street-Porter think about Katie Price?

JSP has defended Katie Price in recent months.

She wrote in September 2021, following Katie Price’s car crash, she couldn’t “condemn this troubled woman, it’s too easy to sneer”.

Janet Street-Porter reasoned: “Katie Price deserves our love and our sympathy. God knows, when I first met her on the set of Loose Women, I couldn’t believe the entourage, the sycophants and the flotsam that surround her.

“She’s like a ring master in a circus: the Katie Price Show. But beneath the mouthiness, the ghastly fake hair and the ever-changing breasts, the huge improbably white teeth and the garish synthetic clothing, lurks an incredibly lovely, caring, sweet person.”

What has Janet Street-Porter said about Meghan Markle?

Janet Street-Porter is not a big supporter of the Duchess of Sussex.

Although she has expressed some sympathy for Meghan Markle entering the world of the royal family where the rules were probably very unfamiliar.

JSP wrote in March 2021: “I’m not a huge fan of the Duke and Duchess of Woke, with all their preachy messaging and bucketloads of compassion and concern about the world’s problems (whilst comfy in their multi-million dollar home in gorgeous Santa Barbara).

“But there’s something suspect about the timing of the Bullygate whingeing.

“Why didn’t these allegedly badly treated women come forward before?”

She also dismissed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biography Finding Freedom during a Loose Women discussion in August 2020.

JSP said: “I mean quite honestly I read some of the serialisation. I can’t be bothered to read the book. I don’t want that to clog up my brain.”

