Jane Moore has revealed she’s split from her husband as she shared the news on Loose Women today.

The panellist has been married to Gary Farrow since 2002.

Jane said she and Gary have been “processing” the split for “about a year” and they were going to separate last year.

However, Jane said that after Gary fell and broke his leg, she cared for him.

Jane Moore has announced she and her husband Gary have separated (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore announces split from husband

She said: “Gary and I are separating. But it’s weird that it’s out there because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

“We’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year and then he fell and broke his leg.”

Jane quipped: “And I didn’t push him! Just want to put that out there.”

She continued: “He fell and broke his leg and obviously then all bets were off.

Jane said she and Gary will spend Christmas together (Credit: ITV)

“We’re still in the same house together, we’re still going to do Christmas together. Our kids know, our family know.”

Jane then confirmed the split was “amicable”.

She added: “I have been sort of caring for him in that sense of the word, it’s enabled us to segway to process it first of all and segway nicely into a really good friendship.

“I would always say he is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here, he would say I’m his best friend.

“I’m just very very keen that we don’t lose that element of it. So yeah, we’re still living together, we’re still doing Christmas together and then in the New Year, we’ll sell up we’ll buy our own houses, hopefully near to each other and next chapter.”

Loose Women star Jane Moore and husband Gary had married in 2002 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Jane marry her husband?

Jane and Gary married back in 2002.

Jane previously opened up about her wedding day on Loose Women, recalling a funny story about Gary almost missing the wedding!

She explained: “So we got married and then between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he’d been arrested and thrown in a police cell.

“Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn’t leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn’t let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep.”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12:30pm on ITV1.

