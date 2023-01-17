Jane McDonald branded a ’tonic in difficult times’ as fans hail her bravery

Following the death of her partner, Jane McDonald has been hailed for her bravery.

The TV favourite shared two pictures on Instagram this week from the new series of her Channel 5 travel show, Holidaying With Jane McDonald.

In the pictures Jane appears happy and carefree – and it was a stance that didn’t go unnoticed by the star’s army of devoted fans.

Jane McDonald has been praised for her bravery following the death of partner Ed (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald loses partner Ed

The new series comes landed on Channel 5 almost two years after Eddie Rothe’s death in the spring of 2021.

He had been diagnosed with cancer, with Jane admitting he took their future with him when he died.

However, the singer has bounced back, and it’s a sight that has delighted her fans.

Not only have they hailed Jane’s bravery, they’ve also called her a “ray of sunshine” in these “difficult” times.

‘I hope I am as brave as you are’

Posting on Instagram, the ever-smiling Jane revealed: “Watch the first two episodes of the new series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald right now on My5!

“Join me in Las Vegas for episode 1 and Mexico for episode 2.”

And, if the comments are anything to go by, Jane’s fans have been tuning in en masse.

Loving the series Jane. Just the tonic in difficult times.

“Such an inspiration. Having lost your beloved Eddie you still manage to live your best life. I hope if and when it happens to me I am as brave as you are,” said one.

“We love your program so much fun in these dreary times,” said another.

“You a bright of sun shine in these money changing times. Keep up good work,” another declared.

Another said: “Loving the series Jane. Just the tonic in difficult times.”

“Such a breath of fresh air always brightens our day,” another added.

