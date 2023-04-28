Jane McDonald hosted a new Channel 5 special, On Safari, last night (April 28) and many fans encouraged the star to “stay strong” as she became emotional at the end of the programme.

Jane visited Kenya and saw baby hippos, baboons, leopards and lions on safari. The TV star also got to experience sleeping under the stars for night, which led to an emotional confession from her.

Jane became emotional in her new programme (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald becomes emotional over ‘life-changing’ trip

Jane McDonald’s most recent Channel 5 travel programme saw her journey through Kenya and experience her first-ever safari. At the end of the episode, Jane made an emotional confession about what the trip meant to her. She shared: “Last night was one of the most eventful nights of my life. I had nothing here, but I actually had everything here. I also saw a shooting star last night, and it was like a message, saying ‘don’t worry’.”

Jane began to tear up as she continued: “We always think that time is a threat. But it isn’t, time is a gift. We worry about things that really don’t matter, when you see the universe and the planets like it is, it all makes sense. And last night, for me, it all made sense. That’s how powerful it was, for me, sleeping under the stars. I’m grateful, I’m thankful, I’m blessed and emotional.”

Jane McDonald is a national treasure and needs protecting at all costs.

Jane’s fiancé Eddie Rothe died of lung cancer in 2021. Jane told Entertainment Daily she went through a “very dark and painful time” losing both her partner and her mother so close together.

Jane experienced a safari for the first time in Kenya (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans encourage Jane to ‘stay strong’

Many fans supported Jane after she became emotional in the programme. One fan said: “What a truly lucky lady you are Jane, be strong sweetheart. Be strong, very emotional last night’s episode at the end.” A second fan added: “Absolutely loved it. You’re amazing at everything and right up my street. Take care Jane.”

Another viewer wrote: “Jane McDonald being on safari and seeing her wee smile is making my heart grow and burst with happiness for her.” A fourth viewer shared: “I know I say every single time she’s on our screen but Jane McDonald is a national treasure and needs protecting at all costs.”

Read more: Jane McDonald delights Twitter followers as she shares exciting career ‘first’

Jane McDonald: On Safari is available to watch on My5.

Did you watch it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.