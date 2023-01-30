Fans of Jane McDonald all had the same question after an Instagram post showed the TV star sitting solo on an idyllic white beach.

The 59-year-old singer and presenter posted two images of herself on social media relaxing in the sunshine and everyone had the same thing to say.

Take us with you next time, Jane!

Jane McDonald shares beach pics to Instagram

After Jane posted two images, both hashtagged #travel and #hellosunshine of her recent trip abroad, her comments were filled with people showing both concern and envy.

In the first image, she is reclining on a seat on the beach. The Wakefield-born singer looks lovely in a blue halter top and floral skirt.

In the second image, she is standing on a walkway, and lush green grass can be seen behind her. She is wearing a loose summer dress with a bright print.

These pictures are likely from her new series, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, which airs on Channel 5.

And, while fans were concerned about her busy jet-setting lifestyle, most wanted to join her in the sun.

TV’s Jane McDonald is no stranger to far-flung destinations, but fans are keen to make sure she’s taking time to relax (Credit: Channel 5)

Do you need a new assistant, Jane?

Jane’s loyal fanbase were quick to ask the star if they can come along and keep her company next time, with some even offering their services to be her assistant.

I don’t suppose you get much time for relaxing. ‘What’s that?’ I hear you say. Stay well and safe.

“Holidays are no fun on your own Jane – let me come and enjoy the travels and glorious sunshine with you,” shared one.

“Do you need any help with the job Jane?” asked a second.

“If you need someone to make the tea I don’t mind sitting on the beach in between! Hope you’re relaxing as well,” said another.

The star is filming in a mystery destination (Credit: Channel 5)

‘Stay well and safe, Jane’

Similarly, fans also showed concern about how much the star travels, with many making sure the star’s looking after herself with plenty of downtime.

“Hope you’re getting some time to relax as well as work!!” said one concerned fan.

“It looks delightfully refreshing and relaxing but I don’t suppose you get much time for relaxing. ‘What’s that?’ I hear you say. Stay well and safe,” said another.

