Inside Jane McDonald’s Wakefield home: Palm trees, a grand piano and pal Sue’s guest wing

Jane McDonald might be a cruise queen but that hasn’t stopped her from pulling out all the stops at her gorgeous house.

The much-loved star is back on telly screens today (September 9) for an episode of Channel 5’s Cruising the Nordics with Jane McDonald. But when she’s not travelling the world, the TV fave can be found relaxing and unwinding at her beautiful property in her native Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

From decorations that pay homage to her travels to a rather spenny grand piano, we’re taking a look inside Jane’s plush home.

Jane has a beautiful property up north (Credit: ITV)

Inside the home of TV’s Jane McDonald

Being of national treasure status and having a slew of TV shows hasn’t gone to Jane’s head. While many wound flock to London to splash the cash, the presenter has settled down down in her native town.

And it’s fair to say her house itself is stunning. And due to her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox recently, fans have been treated to peeks inside her crib.

Jane’s garden looks stunning in and is finished off to a tee (Credit: Channel 4)

Lush outdoor space

The outside of her property boasts a gorgeous palm tree draped in fairy lights. Amping up the cosines, the stone wall is also adorned with white fairy lights.

A set of double doors lead out of the pad onto a paved patio – finished off with an outdoor dining area. Seeming to be a pro at gardening, Jane’s garden was also decorated with raised flower beds and perfectly tended plants.

Her living room is just as lush (Credit: Channel 4)

Fancy living room

Inside Jane’s home is just as lush as the exterior, with a show-stopping white grand piano taking centre stage. She also has a cream two-seater sofa, finished off with grey and beige throws and cushions.

Some of the walls are painted neutral shades, but one side of the room has exposed brickwork, adding even more style to the cosy room. Keeping with the neutral theme, Jane adorned a unit near the piano with a giraffe vase, while also paying a nod to her global travels.

Jane McDonald has best pal at home

In 2022, it was reported that Jane’s Celebrity Gogglebox co-star and best mate, Sue, had moved into home. The two became roomies after Jane’s fiancé Ed Rothe sadly died in 2021.

Sue told YorkshireLive at the time: “My house sale is still going through. But I’m at Jane’s most of the time as the tour only finished recently and now we are away filming so no retirement at the moment but I’m enjoying myself.

“I was invited by Jane, we both live on our own. She’s got a rather large bungalow in ‘Shakey Wakey’. And I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster. We do spend a lot of time together anyway. And she invited me to move into a part of the house.”

Sounds like Sue has her own guest wing! Can we move in, Jane?!

Cruising The Nordics With Jane McDonald is on Channel 5 today (September 9) at 3.30pm.

