Jane McDonald has announced she’s making a new series for Channel 5, and fans are beside themselves with excitement.

The star has previously travelled the world in her cruising shows, but now she’s coming closer to home.

1/3 Finally I can announce the exciting new Channel 5 series I've been working on for the past couple of months – Jane McDonald's Yorkshire. Here is a bit of information about the series… "For Jane, Yorkshire is her home and always will be. Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire… pic.twitter.com/I8xjAakyaR — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 3, 2021

What did Jane McDonald say about the new series?

Jane took to her official Twitter feed to break the news.

“Finally I can announce the exciting new Channel 5 series I’ve been working on for the past couple of months – Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire,” she wrote excitedly.

“Here is a bit of information about the series…

“For Jane, Yorkshire is her home and always will be. Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire… the county she has called home all her life.

“The series will revisit the places Jane grew up in as she shares stories from her upbringing. As well as the wealth of history in Yorkshire’s landscape, ruins and heritage…

“This will be a personal journey for Jane, honouring the places where she grew up. The series will come to Channel 5 in 2022.”

Viewers can’t wait to see the series (Credit: Channel 5)

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to reply to Jane’s post and they could hardly contain their excitement.

“Can’t wait for your new series, my favourite lady on TV, there’s no place like home,” one said.

Another wrote: Great news! Cannot wait for it to be aired, my mother and I watch all your programs even repeated one’s haha you have a wonderful down to earth personality, people love you everywhere you go Jane, I remember your first program when you were working on a cruise ship.”

A third added: “Well it’s about bloody time lass all these cruises are brill & have loved watching em but there’s nowhere like our Yorkshire x you can take the lass out of Yorkshire but can never take Yorkshire out if the lass xxx”

Finally a fourth wrote: “Absolutely great news. I watch all the Yorks programs, Yorkshire Vet, Our Yorkshire Farm etc.

“I should have married a Yorks lass!!”

Jane was a hit with. her cruising series (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane’s continuing relationship with Channel 5

Jane’s latest series for Channel 5 continues her partnership with the channel.

The 58-year-old star has already won a BAFTA in 2018 for Cruising With Jane McDonald.

On top of the award, it was one of Channel 5’s highest-rating shows.