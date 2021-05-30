The last episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald aired on Channel 5 tonight, with many viewers wondering if it’ll be back.

Singing sweetheart Jane has had a rough few months after her partner Eddie Rothe lost his cancer battle.

Series 7 of the popular Channel 5 show has just finished – but it was filmed before his illness and death.

So will Jane bring it back once she’s had time to grieve away from the limelight?

Fans certainly hope so.

Cruising with Jane McDonald finished on Channel 5 tonight

What did Jane say about the final episode?

Jane shared a tease for the show ahead of tonight’s final episode (May 30).

A picture showed Jane standing next to a gorgeous lake adorned with lily pads.

It was captioned: “Don’t miss the very last episode of series 7 of Cruising with Jane McDonald tonight!

“Join Jane as she makes her way along the Thames on a private luxury river cruiser.”

What are fans saying about Cruising with Jane McDonald?

Fans have loved the series, with many calling for Channel 5 to recommission the singer to make another.

Responding to Jane’s tweet, one said: “Hope to see some more Cruising with Jane McDonald in the future as this is amazing.”

Another added: “Love Jane. Hope there will be many more series.”

A third echoed the same sentiments.

They said: “Will very much miss your shows. Really hope that you come back to them one day.”

Others said that the series – which only featured four episodes – can’t be over just yet.

“It’s only just started, it can’t be the last one,” wailed one Jane fan.

Another added: “So sad. Such a shame it’s the last one.”

“Such a short series – two cruises spread over four episodes,” said another sadly.

Head off on holiday with Jane

There is some good news for Jane fans, though.

You can actually book up to go on a real-life trip with Jane.

She is heading out to Rhodes in May 2022 to perform with a live band – and you can be there.

Jane recently shared a picture to Instagram telling fans about the break, which will feature four nights of performances from Jane.

