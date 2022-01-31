Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have five children together, but what are their names and ages?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cook formerly known as The Naked Chef, as he returns to Channel 4 with new series The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver.

Jamie is a very familiar face on our TV screens (Credit: Channel 4)

How many children does Jamie Oliver have? What are their names and ages?

Jamie Oliver has five children with his wife Jools Oliver.

The couple’s five children include: Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

Jamie Oliver children: Poppy Honey Rosie, 19

Poppy was born on March 18 2002 and is currently 19.

At the moment, she is in her first year of study at Bristol University.

Reports say she is studying Music and English among other subjects.

Jools has admitted that she’s struggled to adjust to life without her eldest child at home.

Earlier this year, the Olivers were not able to spend Poppy’s 19th birthday with her.

Jools has revealed that Poppy leaving home has enhanced her need for a sixth baby.

She said: “It is made much worse because Poppy is going to university and because I think, ‘Oh, there you are, there’s a room free’, I’m sure that’s a sign.

“Now I’ve got the older and the younger (groups of children) and I’ve got River, I think you know just one more, life’s all about pleasure that just gives me so much pleasure.”

Jamie Oliver shares cute snap of his children – what are their names and ages? (Credit: Splash)

Daisy Boo Pamela, 18

Daisy Boo Pamela was born on April 10 2003, and is 18.

Jamie’s second eldest daughter is the spitting image of her mum Jools.

She recently took her A’ Level exams and received the results in August.

At the time, Jamie wrote: “This little munchkin, my second daughter Daisy, gets her A’ Level results at 8.30am this morning.

“It’s going to be a real moment just like for many other parents and students out there!

“Good luck… Daisy whatever grades you get today, I’ll be proud of you.

Jamie has been vocal about his dyslexia and the fact that he did not attend university.

Jamie Oliver children: Petal Blossom Rainbow, 12

Petal was born April 3 2009, and is now 12.

Jools has been forced to defend her choice of name after discovering Petal Blossom is the name of a My Little Pony.

Petal currently attends a private secondary school close to the family’s £6million mansion in Essex.

She will begin studying for her GCSE’s in the next few years.

Buddy Bear Maurice, 10

Buddy Bear Maurice, born September 15 2010, is currently 10.

He is probably the most well known of the Oliver kids due to having his own cookery show called Cooking Buddies on YouTube.

Some of his most watched recipes include an omelette, spaghetti bolognaise and chicken fajitas.

He’s a chip – geddit? – off the old block!

Buddy Bear Oliver cooks up a storm on his own cooking channel (Credit: YouTube)

River Rocket Blue Dallas, five

Their youngest child is River Rocket Blue Dallas who was born on August 8 2016 and is five.

Last year, Jools expressed her concerns as he reached an important milestone – starting at a private all-boys school.

She said: “He’s a funny little boy. He really loves girls, he doesn’t really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he’s going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying.”

She added: “And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I’m not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different…

“I’ve never met a child like him.”

Jools went on to call him “theatrical” and “totally like a little girl”.

Meanwhile, Jamie has revealed that River was not a fan of the meals he served up during his hit lockdown TV series Keep Cooking and Carry On.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Jamie said: “My youngest son River, who’s now five, was four at the time and he’s got such an amazing personality.

“But every time I cook food he tells me how disgusting it is.

“He’ll say, ‘I hate it, I don’t like it, it’s disgusting, I never said I’d have that’.

“He’s like the worst customer ever.

“We had 16 hours to turn the show around every day.

“In the end, I was getting so much abuse from my four-year-old it nearly broke me twice.”

Does Jamie Oliver want more children?

Jamie Oliver recently said his wife is “nuts” for wanting to have another child.

The TV chef and restauranteur says he is happy with his existing family and has no desire to expand.

Speaking on Joe Wicks podcast, Joe asked Jamie who was the one that wanted such a large family.

Jamie revealed it’s Jools.

He said: “Jools is literally nuts and she wants another one.

“It’s definitely an interesting one but it’s her thing right, that’s all she’s ever dreamt of and that’s the thing that makes her truly happy.

“She just loves being a mother and for that I’m grateful, but I think, you know, at 45, we’re sort of probably on the limits.”

Tragically, Jools has suffered five miscarriage in total – three after welcoming River in 2016.

She said on the Made by Mammas podcast that she suffered one of the miscarriages during lockdown.

Jamie Oliver cooks Malaysian Fish on Friday Night Feasts (Credit: Channel 4)

How long has Jamie been with Jools?

Jamie Oliver married former model and writer Juliette Norton in July 2000 at the River Café in West London.

She met Jamie at school and the duo have been together ever since.

The childhood sweethearts met growing up in Essex.

Jamie and Jools: Vow renewal

Jamie and Jools celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020 and planned to renew their wedding vows – until the pandemic happened.

She wrote on Instagram: “Twenty exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend.

“We were due to renew our wedding vowels this summer but that can wait!

“Twenty years married but together 27 years my first true love.”

She referenced her heartbreaking experiences of miscarriage by saying: “We have created five wonderful children and lost our five little stars in the sky.

“Thank you for loving me the way you do. We did it, on to the next chapter.”

Jamie previously told Event magazine: “Jools wants to get married again.

“We’ll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone.

“It’s nice to have an excuse to get people together.”

Jamie Oliver on the set of Friday Night Feast with his Veg Tikka Masala (Credit: Channel 4)

Where does Jamie Oliver live?

Jamie and his family moved into Spains Hall during the summer of 2019.

It’s a 16th century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex.

The £6m property is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, swimming pool, tennis court and converted stables.

Sounds like the sort of the place we’d like to have spent lockdown in!

How old is Jamie Oliver?

Jamie Trevor Oliver was born on May 27 1975 in Clavering in Essex.

He is currently 45 years old, one year younger than Jools, who is 46.

Jamie and Jools with Buddy and Petal, appearing on Jamie Oliver: The Naked Chef Bares All with host Davina McCall (Credit: Channel 4)

Did Jamie Oliver go bankrupt?

Jamie’s company Barbecoa Ltd went into administration on February 19 2018.

More than a year later, 22 of his 25 restaurants closed and 1,000 staff lost their jobs.

The chain had been struggling with debts of £71.5m and teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.

In May 2019, Jamie put all of his British restaurants into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection.

Jamie said at the time: “I’m devastated that our much-loved UK restaurants have gone into administration.

“I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the people who have put their hearts and souls into this business over the years.”

His chain was the latest victim of a tough trading environment on the UK High Street.

Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay feud: What’s it about?

Jamie and Gordon do not speak to each other.

The Naked Chef has publicly criticised Gordon’s swearing, while Gordon has revealed he will not speak to Jamie unless he apologises to his wife Tana.

Jamie is said to have upset Gordon’s wife Tana with his comments during an interview.

Gordon told the Radio Times: “Jamie turned round and said ‘I’ve got five kids, Gordon’s got four kids’.

“To judge someone else’s family on the amount of kids you have, that’s…”

Jamie’s comments appeared to have hit hard as they came after what Ramsay describes as a “[bleep] year”, during which he and his wife Tana had lost a baby at five months through miscarriage.

Gordon added: “Boys will always fight and butt heads but Tana was mortified, I mean really mortified.”

Is Jamie dyslexic?

Jamie has severe dyslexia.

He read his first novel in 2013, at the age of 38.

The novel was Hunger Games’ Catching Fire.

He credits cooking for ‘saving him from dyslexia’.

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver airs at 8pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 on Channel 4.

