Kate Middleton looking sad, James Middleton on This Morning today
TV

James Middleton details heartbreak over late dog during emotional This Morning appearance

James is the brother of Kate, Princess of Wales

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

James Middleton lost his dog recently, with the pooch sadly passing away after 15 years of being by his side.

During an emotional appearance on This Morning today, the 35-year-old spoke about the heartbreaking loss he’d endured recently.

James Middleton on This Morning
James was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

James Middelton talks losing his dog on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning had some royal links.

James, the younger brother of Kate Middleton, appeared on the show today to talk about his dog, Ella, who died recently.

Ella was by James’ side for 15 years – and helped him through his battle with depression.

James was diagnosed with clinical depression back in 2020.

During the show, James explained that his sister – Kate and Pippa – were there for him during his darkest periods.

“I was very lucky that they were willing to be involved and understood that it’s a process, there’s no quick fix to it,” he said.

He then went on to say that he believes the family “grew” as they stood by him while he battled depression.

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby speaking to James Middleton and Matthew Robinson on This Morning
Phillip and Holly spoke to James (Credit: ITV)

James Middleton talks about his dog

Ella, James’ late dog, was also instrumental during his battle.

“I was 20 when I first got her, so I was discovering myself as an adult, we grew up together we discovered things, she looked out for me and I looked out for her,” he said.

She looked out for me and I looked out for her.

“Ella was there for every, over the last 15 years, huge moments in my life, and it was a really challenging time to prospect the next phase of my life without her,” James then told Holly and Phillip.

Ella passed away following liver failure at the start of the year aged 15.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

James announces death of Ella

The 35-year-old announced the death of his beloved pooch on Instagram back in January.

He uploaded two photos for his 243k followers to see. The first was a black-and-white snap of Ella looking up at the camera.

The second showed James giving Ella a cuddle while out on a walk.

“It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away,” he captioned the post.

“For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly,” he continued.

He then explained that Ella had had a short illness and was now buried in the garden alongside Tilly.

“I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier,” he wrote.

“Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me.”

Read more: This Morning star Vanessa Feltz begs viewers to help mend her broken heart

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

James Middleton On Losing The Dog That Got Him Through Depression | This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

James Middleton Kate Middleton This Morning

Trending Articles

Amanda Owen with son Reuben
Amanda Owen admits she feels ‘helpless’ over heartbreaking news as she makes sad admission about son
I'm A Celebrity logo and Claudia Fogarty in red feathers
Love Island: Claudia enters villa and tells her I’m A Celebrity champion dad ‘if you don’t like it, turn it off’
The cast of Better airing soon on BBC One
Better on BBC One: Start date confirmed for exciting new crime thriller starring Broadchurch actor
Lorraine Kelly looking confused on the show today, Jill looking sombre outside
Nicola Bulley: Lorraine Kelly slammed today for ‘poor choice of words’ during interview with friend
Vanessa Feltz and partner Ben smiling, Vanessa on This Morning looking sad
This Morning star Vanessa Feltz begs viewers to help mend her broken heart
Strictly star Johannes Radebe looking serious on This Morning
Strictly star Johannes Radebe makes heartbreaking confession about bullying ordeal: ‘School was horrid’