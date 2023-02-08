James Middleton lost his dog recently, with the pooch sadly passing away after 15 years of being by his side.

During an emotional appearance on This Morning today, the 35-year-old spoke about the heartbreaking loss he’d endured recently.

James Middelton talks losing his dog on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning had some royal links.

James, the younger brother of Kate Middleton, appeared on the show today to talk about his dog, Ella, who died recently.

Ella was by James’ side for 15 years – and helped him through his battle with depression.

James was diagnosed with clinical depression back in 2020.

During the show, James explained that his sister – Kate and Pippa – were there for him during his darkest periods.

“I was very lucky that they were willing to be involved and understood that it’s a process, there’s no quick fix to it,” he said.

He then went on to say that he believes the family “grew” as they stood by him while he battled depression.

James Middleton talks about his dog

Ella, James’ late dog, was also instrumental during his battle.

“I was 20 when I first got her, so I was discovering myself as an adult, we grew up together we discovered things, she looked out for me and I looked out for her,” he said.

She looked out for me and I looked out for her.

“Ella was there for every, over the last 15 years, huge moments in my life, and it was a really challenging time to prospect the next phase of my life without her,” James then told Holly and Phillip.

Ella passed away following liver failure at the start of the year aged 15.

James announces death of Ella

The 35-year-old announced the death of his beloved pooch on Instagram back in January.

He uploaded two photos for his 243k followers to see. The first was a black-and-white snap of Ella looking up at the camera.

The second showed James giving Ella a cuddle while out on a walk.

“It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away,” he captioned the post.

“For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly,” he continued.

He then explained that Ella had had a short illness and was now buried in the garden alongside Tilly.

“I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier,” he wrote.

“Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me.”

