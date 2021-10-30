James Martin’s Saturday Morning: The online abuse that forced chef off social media

Telly chef James Martin may be one of the most popular chefs on the box, but there have been times in his glittering career when he felt under attack from angry fans.

Last year, the Saturday kitchen king was forced to quit social media when furious trolls bombarded him with vile messages.

James had been taking part in an online cook-a-long in which he was teaching wannabe cooks – who had paid £35 a ticket – to whip up a tasty three-course meal.

However, the broadcast was hampered by technical difficulties which left his subscribers frothing at the mouth.

James’ online cook-along angered fans when tech issues interrupted the show. (Credit: BBC)

Aware of the tech issues, James apologised for the disruption and told his seething viewers that he had seen their angry online comments.

He pleaded with them that he could not be held responsible for what was going wrong.

After the broadcast, James took to Twitter and once again tried to calm his angry customers.

“I would like to apologise again for this,” he said. “And I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company, IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem.”

James apologised for the tech issues in his show but some fans weren’t happy. (Credit: ITV)

He ended his tweet with the shocking announcement that he planned to quit the platform because of the distress he felt following the barrage of abuse he’d had to dealt with.

“Due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

The news took many of his loyal fans by surprise who then turned on the fans who had hurled abuse at James and told them to keep their cool.

James Martin quit social media – but was back before you could boil an egg! (Credit: ITV)

One said: “To the people who were vile to James, this is another person who is lovely and heartfelt with everything he does and again its you lot who are hurting others because you feel superior on your phone or keyboard. PLEASE STOP, honestly!”

Luckily, James didn’t stay quiet for long.

Before you could say, ‘Pass the salt!’, James was back on social media. Phew!

