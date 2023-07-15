Why isn’t James Martin’s Saturday Morning on today as chef takes extended break?

James Martin isn’t on air with his Saturday Morning show on ITV1 today (July 15).

While the cooking show will certainly be missed, fans weren’t too sad as they were able to watch some motorsport.

Instead of ITV’s usual James Martin’s Saturday Morning, fans got to watch motorsport on Goodwood Festival of Speed.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning isn’t airing today due to the Goodwood Festival (Credit: ITV)

James Martin’s Saturday Morning off air

Describing Goodwood Festival, TV guide information for ITV1 read: “Action from the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed – the world’s greatest celebration of motorsport, car culture and technology – which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.”

It’s unknown when the Saturday Morning show will be returning, however, it looks like James may be on an extended break as it currently appears as if the show won’t be on next week also.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

James Martin recently received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bolton (Credit: ITV)

James Martin doctorate

Earlier this week, James announced that he had received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bolton.

The TV chef achieved the award for his outstanding contribution to hospitality and entertainment.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, James wrote: “Wow, what a honour! Today I received an Honorary Doctorate from @boltonuni! Firstly, what joy it was to see all the amazing people graduating today and I wish them all the very best.

“Secondly, thank you University of Bolton for this. As a young lad, who academically didn’t have a lot to enter the world at the start, getting this means so much. Chuffed to bits! Professor and now Doctor Martin! Thank you!!”

Many of James’s followers took to the comment section, to express their congratulations.

One person said: “Congratulations. I vote a knighthood for you next after all your work getting us through lockdown with your recipes and suppliers. You’ve enlightened us and entertained us in a way no one else has over more than three decades.”

A second wrote: “Doc Martin, many congratulations!”

And presenter Ruth Langsford said: “How fantastic! Congratulations Doctor Martin!”

