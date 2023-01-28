Saturday Morning host James Martin wishes he could got back in time and ‘apologise’ to his late grandfather.

The TV chef, 50, was close to his grandad growing up but has one lasting regret since he passed away.

Aged 12, James had saved up his pocket money from “washing pots” and splashed out on a flashy lawnmower for him.

But years later, he realised is grandad had just been happy mowing the grass his own way.

James Martin wishes he could apologise to his late grandfather (Credit: YouTube)

What would Saturday Morning star James Martin say to his grandfather?

In a previous interview with GQ, James explained: “My grandad loved his gardening so I bought him a Flymo mower.

“And about 16 years later, when my granny passed away, I was clearing out the shed and the Flymo was in the back of the shed untouched. My grandad never wanted to use it.”

When asked what he would do now if he could, Jame added: “I would phone him up and say: ‘Sorry I bought you this.”

Sadly James’ grandfather died before he became a household name (Credit: YouTube)

James first began cropping up on TV cooking shows in 1996.

Within a decade he had landed the job as host of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and he quickly became a household name.

But sadly, his grandfather died before he got to witness his telly success.

In 2002, James’ grandmother – who had encouraged him to cook – was admitted to hospital.

For four months, devoted James would drive 200 miles to visit her before she too sadly passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

‘She was wonderful’

Years later, James also spoke about his grandmother and revealed the huge impact she had on his career.

The James Martin’s Saturday Morning star told The Mirror: “My grandmother was a huge influence in my life and inadvertently inspired me to be a chef.

“She baked and cooked, and she was just wonderful. If I could be 10% of what she was, I’d be a lucky man.”

James revealed that one of his favourite childhood memories is going shopping with his gran.

The pair would buy white crusty bread and bacon to eat for lunch.

“If someone asks you what your most memorable meal was, it’s seldom something you had in a restaurant, it’s what you ate at home as a kid, isn’t it?” James added.

Read more: James Martin and ITV under fire as complaints from viewers pour in: ‘Sort it out!’

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, 9,25-11.35am, ITV1, Saturday January 28

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.