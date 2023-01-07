James Martin welcomed Dan Walker onto Saturday Morning today but his fans couldn’t help but make the same joke.

The Channel 5 presenter appeared on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (January 7) and fans loved seeing him on the show.

However, when Dan posted a photo with chef James from the set, many fans couldn’t help but make the same joke.

James Martin Saturday Morning

Dan took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share photos from his time on the ITV cooking show.

In the first picture, Dan is seen smiling alongside James with plants around them.

In other photos, Dan shows off the delicious food and the other guests on the show.

Alongside the pictures, Dan wrote: “Looking forward to appearing on ITV this morning on the @jamesmartinchef show from 930.

Dan Walker revealed he would be appearing on James Martin’s show today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I had a lovely time alongside @markbirchall from the gorgeous @restaurantmoorhall and @chefjudekereama.”

He added: “The food was OFF THE SCALE. Thanks for having me.”

However, the first photo of Dan and James together sparked the same joke from many of his fans.

Many compared them to TV duo Ant and Dec!

One person said: “Ant and Dec look really different these days.”

Dan’s fans compared him and James to Ant and Dec! (Credit: ITV)

Another quipped: “Beat me to it! Ant & Dec from Wish.”

Someone else wrote: “When that photo first popped up, I thought it was A&D in the jungle. Must be the matching black shirts.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Ant and Dec have changed a bit.”

Someone joked: “Ant and dec….. is that you??”

Elsewhere, people were looking forward to seeing Dan on the show.

One commented: “Look forward to seeing you on James Martin’s show Today Dan!!!!!”

Another gushed: “Awesome my 2 favourite people on TV on the same programme!!”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on Saturdays from 9:30am on ITV1.

