The final Meghan and Harry episodes dropped today (December 15) and the world and his mate appears to have a view.

Earlier today, Dan Walker divided fans after he weighed in on the final episodes of the Prince Harry and Meghan docuseries.

The former BBC Breakfast host suggested that Prince William should “get Harry in a headlock” following the latest bombshells.

Dan Walker shared his thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series (Credit: 5 News YouTube)

Dan Walker says Harry and Meghan series is a ‘royal mess’

Since the first three episodes were released last week, the royal couple’s controversial series has caused major uproar and controversy.

Today the final episodes dropped on the streaming platform and they’re full of bombshells.

As expected, they have got everybody talking – and it looks like former Strictly Come Dancing star Dan is one of them.

Posting to his Twitter account, Dan wrote: “What a right royal mess this is. It is sad to see any family in this situation.”

Dan then went on to ask his 783k followers: “What would you do if you were William?”

He gave a list of options including: “Ignore it, reach out, make your own documentary” and “get Harry in a headlock and have it out in private”.

What a right royal mess this is. It is sad to see any family in this situation. What would you do if you were William? Ignore it

Reach out

Make your own documentary

Get Harry in a headlock and have it out in private #HarryAndMeghanNetflix — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 15, 2022

Fans reply to Dan Walker on Twitter

Fans of the TV presenter soon replied, sharing what they would do in the Meghan and Harry situation.

“Always reach out. Be sympathetic even if you don’t feel it. Your relationship with your brother is worth more than anything else,” one user penned.

Similarly, another wrote: “If it was my sibling, I’d actually reach out because whether it’s all believable or not or you didn’t agree, I think if my sibling felt a certain way, I would definitely have a conversation.”

“Reach out. Clearly Harry is hurting for one reason or another,” a third fan said.

The same user then added: “William should be the bigger man and try and reconcile. He definitely shouldn’t react publicly.”

“Reach out – life is far too short. Show a united front, but mean it also!!” someone else exclaimed.

Another Twitter user said: “He will just carry on, the best policy in my opinion. Focus on the future and the good he can do. What H & M should do too.”

Fans were divided over Dan Walker’s post (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Dan Walker’s fans divided after his post about Harry and Meghan

Dan’s other fans said they would choose the fourth option instead.

“Have it out in private,” someone wrote.

Echoing their thoughts, a second tweeted: “Have it out in private, show Harry how it’s done! Be an example to his younger brother.”

Someone else chimed in and appeared to advocate the headlock plans: “A good tear up always solves brotherly love.”

Meanwhile, other Twitter users replied to Dan claiming they would “ignore it”, with one fan explaining: “No need to lower himself to the level his brother.”

“Every family has issues…so its a case of ignore it,” another wrote.

Similarly, a third added: “Ignore it. Sounds like typical family infighting.”

“Ignore it and get in with his job and looking after his family,” someone else penned.

A fourth claimed: “Ignore. Nothing will ever be the same between them again anyway.”

