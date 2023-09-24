James Martin on how his ‘health scares’ and loss of ‘close friends’ acted as a ‘real wake-up call’

Celebrity chef James Martin has opened up about his health scares and how the loss of close friends has served as a wake-up call.

Over the past 15 years, James has been the face of Saturday cooking shows. He currently hosts his own, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, every weekend on ITV.

Since a young age, James has worked in kitchens and learned from chefs to whom he gives credit.

James is regular face on television (Credit: YouTube)

James’ head tutor ‘believed’ in him

While attending Scarborough Catering College, James had a head tutor, Ken Allanson, who he said “believed in me, and had a vision”.

“What Ken did was look at your skills, not your academic achievements. To this day I can spot a good cook in five minutes. Some of the key skills in a kitchen are being able to present yourself, good cleanliness, respect for the food and colleagues, and overall personal presentation. A pride in your work. This continues to my masterclasses within the Kitchen Cookery School at Chewton Glen,” he said.

Earlier this year, Ken died. However, his legacy has left a long-lasting impression on James. “I thank him, and and miss him every day,” he added.

Keith Floyd inspired and encouraged James’s TV career, however, Michel Roux Snr, who also died last year, was his biggest inspiration.

“We built up a mutual respect. I used to have the privilege to cook with Michel privately in our homes and we shared a respect for food and each other. He commanded and deserved a high level of respect from many chefs in the industry – he had an aura of calm and was a great communicator, I miss him greatly.”

Michel was James’ biggest inspiration (Credit: YouTube)

James’ wake-up call

Losing close friends over the past few years gave James a different perspective on life. He said: “Losing close friends and colleagues is a real wake-up call. I have sadly lost some key compatriots and close family in recent, years, alongside my own health scares, so it really does make you think what is really important every day you wake up.”

In July, James revealed on Twitter he was diagnosed with facial cancer in 2017 and had to have surgery.

“Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments,” he stated.

A repeat of yesterday’s (September 23) James Martin’s Saturday Morning taping will be shown at 11.30am on ITV.

