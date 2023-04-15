James Martin ‘suffers kitchen accident’ and then gets scolded for it as fans find it hilarious

James Martin viewers were taken by surprise by the show today as the popular chef suffered a painful accident.

Saturday (April 15) morning’s episode of his ITV cooking series also featured an appearance from fellow culinary star Dipna Anand.

And James’ devoted fans couldn’t get enough of the banter between the two… even though Dipna told James off as he appeared to injure himself!

James Martin welcomes Dipna Anand to the show today (Credit: ITV.com)

James Martin today

As he previewed what was coming up in the show during the introduction, James revealed a tandoor had only featured once previously on his programme in 16 years.

He also indicated in the segment it appeared in hadn’t gone too well, either.

Dipna, standing alongside, made it clear in a forthright manner that she expected different results in any item including her and the cylindrical oven.

“Well that’s not going to happen today,” she insisted. “It is going to go really right!”

Suitably chastened, James hammed it up as if the pair endured a fractious connection throughout the show. But for long-term fans who have seen Dipna on James Martin’s Saturday Morning previously, it was quite clear any supposed tension between the duo was put on for jokey effect.

Rolling up his sleeve to get ready for tandoor action (Credit: ITV.com)

‘I don’t really want to put either hand in there to be honest’

Later in the show, as Dipna led in the kitchen, James made out he was put out as he rolled up his sleeves.

Talking about using the tandoor, he enquired as to whether it was necessary to remove jewellery for safety reasons.

Dipna curtly and sarcastically replied: “I’d take the watch off, yeah.”

James went on to pretend to sulk about dealing with the tandoor, telling Dipna: “I don’t really want to put either hand in there to be honest. I know what happens.”

However, their interactions were frequently peppered with James doing double takes to people off camera. And the two chefs seemed to revel in pretending to wind one another up.

“Quickly, quickly,” Dipna urged a dawdling James in mock-irritation at one point. She then went on to complain: “Guys, James didn’t keep an eye on the naan, so that one is going to be a bit overdone.”

However, James seemed to be having a ball. “I’m loving this, I’m absolutely loving this,” he declared as he fished his first naan attempt out of the tandoor.

However, a second try didn’t go quite as successfully. And this time, it wasn’t the naan that was charred a little more than desired.

James Martin reaches into the tandoor (Credit: ITV.com)

James gets told off

“Not so much water,” Dipna ordered James before he placed another naan in the oven.

“Ow, it is hot,” he observed before suddenly withdrawing his arm and rapidly brushing away burnt hairs from his arm.

Don’t put it in there!

“Don’t put it in there!” Dipna scolded him, as hairs seemingly dropped into a bowl underneath James’ arm. She also complained about the smell as James began to calm down again.

Thankfully, James was clearly fine despite getting too close to the tandoor action. What’s more, viewers absolutely adored watching what had unfolded in front of their eyes.

How fans reacted

“Loved James being bossed! Just like a big kid!” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person pronounced it: “Fantastic Saturday morning TV, watching James get bossed around by Dipna! End result looked awesome!”

“He’s getting some right jip, oh my days,” chuckled someone else.

Ouch! James rubs his arm after singeing the hairs (Credit: ITV.com)

A fourth person tweeted: “Absolutely brilliant watch. Was so funny. @dipnaanand is amazing. Must visit her restaurant.”

And someone else summed it up: “The Dipna and James show – absolutely fab this morning.”

Meanwhile, others used plenty of laughing emojis to express how they felt about James’ singeing.

“Hilarious seeing a very brave @jamesmartinchef lose his arm hair and still get told off,” one person laughed.

Another posted: “Absolutely brilliant show this morning loved James losing his arm hair lol Great TV.”

“Hilarious this morning: getting a [blank]ing from Dipna and setting your arm on fire. Shouldn’t laugh,” chipped in someone else.

Yet another social media user added: “One of the most funniest things I’ve seen on TV for a while.”

And another concluded: “I adore @dipnaanand and love seeing her on @sat_jamesmartin with @jamesmartinchef! Their dynamic and banter is so joyful #JamesMartin #SaturdayJamesMartin.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday April 22 at 9.25am.

