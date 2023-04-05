James Martin makes big announcement to fans: ‘As a kid you can’t even dream of this happening’

James Martin has announced some big tour news to his fans as he made a touching confession.

The chef, who hosts his own ITV Saturday morning show, shared the news on his Instagram on Tuesday (April 4).

James, 50, reflected on his tour last year at the Palladium.

Chef James is going on tour again (Credit: ITV)

James Martin tour news

He wrote on Instagram: “One year ago today was the end of the tour at The Palladium…

“As a kid you can’t even dream of this happening but it did!! And even better, we are going on the road again in October and I can’t wait!”

He added: “If you’ve got tickets, see you then…if not there’s a few still available at the link in my bio! #jamesmartinlive #ontheroadagain.”

Fans are understandably thrilled by the news as one person said: “Got my tickets, can’t wait.”

James’ fans are thrilled by the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Absolutely amazing can’t wait for Newcastle in November.”

Someone else commented: “Amazing night! See you again same place this year!”

Meanwhile, one person gushed: “Aww I’m so happy for you, you’re such a great all-round entertainer James big hugs!”

Last month, James also announced that he’ll be attending the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink festival this summer.

He’ll be putting on a “live cookery show” for people attending.

James has a lot going on this year (Credit: ITV)

He wrote on Instagram: “Looking forward to seeing some of you there!”

As well as his tours and public appearances, James also hosts his Saturday morning cooking show.

The star also makes appearances on This Morning for the daytime programme’s cooking segments.

However, he previously opened up about his retirement plans.

Speaking to absolutelyyorkshire.co.uk last December, James admitted: “York is really something special, I’ll end up retiring up there most certainly. It’s a lovely part of the world.”

