James Haskell shares cryptic post as wife Chloe Madeley seen without wedding ring

James Haskell today shared a cryptic post on social media after his wife Chloe Madeley was photographed without her wedding ring.

The 38-year-old former rugby player was spotted chatting to a mystery blonde on Friday night, according to The Sun, while his wife Chloe was pictured without her wedding ring on during a night out with friends.

On Sunday morning (October 15) James took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic caption alongside a video. While the video played a remix of Ace of Base’s song, All That She Wants, he wrote: “Live a lonely life!”

Chloe chose to post on Instagram

Chloe also shared some posts on Instagram of her daughter Bodhi and wrote she was a “great hangover cure”.

This comes after the personal trainer, 36, reportedly partied with close friends to “let her hair down” amidst rumours of James’ night out.

While Chloe said that she was angry that he had “posted photos of other girls’ (BLEEP),” a close friend told The Sun Chloe wanted to “show James what he was missing” by wearing a revealing outfit.

She was slightly annoyed and upset over the pictures of James and the other woman.

Chloe Madeley said she felt abandoned by James Haskell (Credit: Cover Images)

Chloe has felt ‘abandoned’ by James while he’s working

She recently confessed how James’ DJing had become a bone of contention in their marriage. She told The Sun: “My argument was ‘I don’t mind, that’s your job. But I don’t want you putting it on social media. When everyone knows I’m your wife. It’s (BLEEPING) hard. You’re on your own a lot.”

She also revealed how they had “the biggest fight ever” when he booked a DJ gig with Carl Cox. while she was due to give birth.

“What he did, which really (BLEEP) me off, was use my own statistic back against me. That less than five per cent of babies are born on their due day,” she said.

