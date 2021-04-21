Jacquie Beltrao has admitted she wishes she could “turn back time” as she celebrates her 56th birthday while battling advanced breast cancer.

Sky Sports presenter Jacquie turned 56 today (April 21) and posted a video to Twitter thanking her fans for their messages.

She was seen cuddling her adorable white pooch in the clip.

Sky Sports host Jacquie Beltrao is battling advance breast cancer (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jacquie Beltrao say about her birthday?

Jacquie revealed that she “hopes” this birthday will not be her last and admitted she wished she could “turn back time”.

She told her followers: “It’s my birthday – I’m happy, I’m sad, I’m wishing I could turn back time – but don’t we all!”

In the video, she added: “It’s my birthday today and I can’t help think what a difference a year makes.

“A year ago I was celebrating without a care in the world. Cancer-free, so I thought, obviously I wasn’t because I found a lump a month later and it doesn’t really work like that.

“But what a year, I mean, a lot of joy has been sucked out of my life in a year, but I’m trying to live in the moment.

“Trying to make the best of it, I’m going to try and have a lovely day today

“Live in the moment is definitely a thing to do for the best.

“I’m grateful for the birthday, I hope I’ve got some more. I really hope I’ve got some more,” she said.

It’s my birthday 🍾- I’m happy, I’m sad, I’m wishing I could turn back time – but don’t we all ! Thanks for the messages #onwards #forwards ♥️ X pic.twitter.com/umHzheBekD — Jacquie Beltrao (@SkyJacquie) April 21, 2021

What did Jacquie’s followers say about her post?

“Happy Birthday lovely lady. I’m sure you will have more birthdays to come,” said one fan.

“Happy birthday Jacquie. Seize the day and do all the things that make you happy and bring you joy,” said another.

Joy to the world but mostly to you.

“Here’s to many more great birthdays!” said another.

Her former Sky News pal Eamonn Holmes also commented.

He said: “Joy to the world but mostly to you. Many Happy Returns Jax.”

Eamonn Holmes sent birthday wishes to ‘Jax’ (Credit: Splash News)

So has Jacquie Beltrao had breast cancer before?

It’s the second time Jacquie has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She beat the disease after first being diagnosed in 2013 but sadly it returned in 2020 and she is now battling advanced stage four breast cancer.

Jacquie is mum to three grown-up children – Amelia, Tiago and Jorge – and she’s married to husband Eduardo.

