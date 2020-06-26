Sky Sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao reveals her breast cancer has returned

Sky Sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao has revealed that her breast cancer has returned.

The sports host and former Olympian, 55, says the cancer is now "nastier" than before.

Jacquie delivered the heartbreaking news to her fans via social media.

Addressing her 11,700 Instagram followers, she bravely delivered her medical update.

Jaquie Beltrao delivered the news via Instagram (Image credit: Instagram @SkyJacquie)

Read more: British Government warns of second lockdown

She explained how after six years of being cancer free, she noticed a small lump on one of her breasts.

Tragically, after having a biopsy performed, she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

She explained: "During lockdown I took my own advice, did a check and found a tiny lump just here. Had it checked out and biopsied straight away.

"Turns out it's a grade three breast cancer, much nastier than the first one I had.

"I'm sharing this because it felt weird to be going back to work on Sky and being on social media and acting like everything was shiny and perfect and fun when it wasn't."

The married mum-of-three went on to say her family were experiencing a "living nightmare" and that she has already received several chemotherapy treatments.

Jacquie appeared on ITV's Lorraine last year (Image credit: ITV)

Jacquie continued: "For the last four weeks myself and my family have been walking through a living nightmare.

"But I am where I am. I've got a great medical team around me, my amazing family and all the support of my friends.

Read more: Celebs Go Dating set to return but with a lockdown twist

"I've just got to get on with it. And I am.

"I've done two chemos already, I've got 14 to go. I'm also on a keto diet, a dairy-free diet and I'm doing lots of alternative things like meditation because everyone knows how much I love my yoga.

"But if you've got any spare blessings or prayers, I will take those as well."

Fans rushed to wish her a speedy and full recovery.

One user wrote: "So very sorry to hear this sad news, all my love and best wishes to you and your family that you come through this."

Another user commented: "So sorry to hear this terrible news, you can do it, you did it before, sending you lots of positivity and love."

And a third user posted: "Oh I’m so moved by your bravery but not only that your generosity for sharing such a painful, private episode in your life.

"I’m sending you all the hope, strength, courage, determination and of course my thoughts and love to you and your family Jacqui."

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.