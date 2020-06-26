Celebs Go Dating to make a return with social distancing twist

TV series Celebs Go Dating is returning this summer with a big twist.

The E4 series features Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson trying to match famous faces with members of the public.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the future of the show had seemed uncertain.

Connecting... #CelebsGoVirtualDating Tune into @E4Tweets this summer to see if the agency matches the ‘perfect pair’ on Celebs Go Virtual Dating! The Celebs will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines. pic.twitter.com/FLJkq9m7h8 — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) June 25, 2020

Read more: Gemma Collins suspends filming of Diva Forever

However, bosses have now revealed that there will be a new series after all - a spin-off titled Celebs Go Virtual Dating.

Famous singletons will be enjoying - at least, they hope - dates remotely from their own homes, or outdoors while adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

The spin-off series will also be a little shorter than the normal show.

It will air just five 30-minute episodes later in the summer.

Brand new experience

Brunson said: “I can’t wait to throw the agency doors ‘virtually’ wide open.

"This series will be an exciting experiment to see how our celebs deal with dating as well as the added restrictions they wouldn’t normally have to navigate.”

His co-star added: "I’m so excited to get the agency back up and running.

Read more: Linda Lusardi 'holding in there' as she tests positive for coronavirus

“We are really intrigued to see what dating looks like during this time, and looking forward to seeing how our celebs handle dating in lockdown," she added.

E4 will reveal the cast of the new series in the coming weeks.

An insider told The Sun: "Now is a tough time for singletons dating.

"Hopefully this social experiment will be inspiring. We are lining up some sexy, outspoken stars to keep it saucy."

Celebs Go Dating is the latest in a string of shows to be affected by coronavirus.

Love Island has already been postponed until next year, and the same goes for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.