ITV announces full cast for Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow including Daniel Mays and Katherine Kelly

ITV has unveiled its cast for the new drama The Long Shadow – and viewers are going to be glued to their telly screens!

From the makers of Des, Hijack and Time, the upcoming true crime series is all about notorious serial killer Peter Sutcliffe. Between October 1975 and January 1981, police went on the biggest manhunt searching for Peter – which lasted five years. The shocking case went on to change the way British police worked forever.

Bringing a new perspective to the well-documented story, The Long Shadow features a star-studded cast. And it’s fair to say they will do doubt sweep up the awards at next year’s ceremonies!

So who’s in the cast and when will it be on TV screens? Here’s everything we know so far about the Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow.

The gripping drama premieres next month (Credit: ITV)

ITV drama The Long Shadow

The seven-part drama premieres on telly screens next month. The ITV drama retells the heinous crimes of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, and the subsequent police manhunt to find him. The series will focus on the police’s desperate cat-and-mouse hunt for Peter Sutcliffe – who killed 13 and attempted to kill seven others. The dramatisation will also focus on the lives of his victims – much like the recent BBC series Four Lives.

The show’s press release reads: “Meticulously researched and drawing upon the most extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports, the series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s critically acclaimed account of the case, published by William Collins.”

The show follows the police manhunt to find Peter (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the new ITV show The Long Shadow?

As for who viewers can expect to star in the gripping show, award-winning actor Toby Jones will play DCS Dennis Hoban, who initially led the enquiry. Toby is best known for his roles in Sherlock and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, BAFTA-nominee David Morrissey is taking on the role of DCS George Oldfield, who famously took on the investigation.

Katherine Kelly plays Peter’s second victim (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star to appear in The Long Shadow

Lee Ingleby plays DCS Jim Hobson, whilst Corrie legend Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson with Daniel Mays as her husband. Emily was Peter’s second victim.

Of course, Katherine is no stranger to crime dramas, having starred in Innocent, Criminal: UK, Liar and Cheat.

She’s perhaps most famous for playing Becky McDonald in Coronation Street, Jodie Shackleton in Happy Valley, Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge, and Jane Lowry in Strike Back.

In addition, Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill, with Daisy Waterstone as her daughter, Jacqueline Hill. Jasmine Lee-Jones also makes an appearance playing Marcella Claxton, as well as Molly Wright as Donna Deangelo, Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn and Shaun Dooley as DCS Chris Gregg.

TV and film veteran Daniel appears on the show (Credit: ITV)

‘A sensitive and brilliant drama’

The series is penned by award-winning screenwriter, George Kay (Hijack, Criminal: UK) and directed by BAFTA-winning director Lewis Arnold (Sherwood, Time, Des).

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill commissioned The Long Shadow. She said: “George’s scripts and Lewis’ direction together with this wonderful cast have produced a sensitive and brilliant drama that we are proud to have on ITV.”

