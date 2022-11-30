Katherine Kelly, the former Coronation Street actress, is reportedly “incredibly happy” after finding love two years after her marriage split.

According to reports, Katherine is dating actor Tony Pitts, known for his roles in Line of Duty and Emmerdale.

The Sun claims the couple went public with their romance on Sunday (November 27) evening at a charity bash.

Tony Pitts played Archie Brooks in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube)

Katherine Kelly ‘dating Line of Duty star Tony Pitts’

The tabloid reports Katherine, 43, and Tony, 60, have been together for a number of months.

Additionally, The Sun reckons they have also met each other’s families.

Katherine shares two daughters – Orla, eight, and Rose, six – with Ryan Clark, who she married in Las Vegas in 2013. They first met in 2011 but split in 2020.

Katherine Kelly and Tony Pitts attend the ITV Summer Gala in July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katherine Kelly marriage split

A spokesperson reflected at the time: “Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate.

“They see it as a positive move for both of them and the separation is completely amicable.

“Their children are their top priority and they will continue to co-parent as good friends.”

Furthermore, an insider added: “It’s tremendously sad that it hasn’t worked out, but their decision to split wasn’t a rash one and their relationship isn’t a victim of the recent lockdown.”

Katherine Kelly and Ryan Clark pictured together in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Katherine couldn’t keep her hands off Tony’

The Sun claims Katherine and Tony have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they have been pictured at a couple of events this year including ITV’s internal summer party.

The tabloid also reports Katherine was spotted with her arms around Tony over the weekend at a ball in London.

An insider is said to have claimed: “At the Dancing with Heroes ball Kelly couldn’t keep her hands off Tony and was stroking the back of his head all evening.

Katherine is incredibly happy with Tony and it’s clear they are a really good match.

“They have met one another’s families and went on holiday together with their respective children earlier this year.

“Katherine is incredibly happy with Tony and it’s clear they are a really good match.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Kelly (@katherinekel)

What has Tony Pitts been in?

Sheffield-born Tony played Archie Brooks in Emmerdale for a decade before his character was killed off in a big plane crash storyline.

As well as bent copper DCS Lester Hargreaves in Line of Duty, he has also had memorable TV roles in Scott & Bailey as Lesley Sharp‘s character’s husband and played Sergeant Moss in Peaky Blinders.

Also back for more of the action is Tony Pitts @thetonypitts as DCS Les Hargreaves #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/jwfkNgY1WT — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) April 27, 2017

He also worked with Becky McDonald actress Katherine in short film Affection in 2019.

ED! has approached representatives for both Katherine and Tony for comment.

