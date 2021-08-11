Rory Kinnear, who stars in ITV show Lucan, once had a terrifying experience while in the middle of filming one of his projects.

Rory starred alongside Rosamund Pike in the 2011 BBC series Women In Love.

His performance in the drama was loved by critics, many of whom singled him out as the best part of the production.

However, it turns out it could have been his last!

ITV Lucan star Rory Kinnear on accident that left him near death

Filming took place in the desert in Namibia, and there were some on-location dangers that Rory hadn’t been made aware of before it was too late.

While filming a scene, Rory ended up going into toxic shock and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Sadly for the actor, the nearest was miles away.

When asked what his nearest brush with death had been, Rory told The Guardian in 2017: “I inadvertently rubbed the milky residue of a toxic cactus plant into my eye while filming Women In Love in the desert in Namibia.

“My body went into anaphylactic shock as the producer sped me to a clinic 50 miles away.”

Despite almost having his life cut short, it turns out Women In Love wasn’t the worst job he’s ever had.

He saves that honour for life before he became a big-name actor.

“It’s a toss-up between organising a new filing system at Hammersmith & Fulham social services and relying on tips in the least popular restaurant in London to get through drama school,” he said.

Why is Lucan back on screens in 2021 and who else is in the ITV cast?

Rory is back on screens again tonight (August 11) after ITV decided to re-air controversial drama, Lucan.

The show was originally released on ITV in December 2013.

The series follows the story of Richard John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan, who shocked the country when he vanished after he was accused of murdering his children’s nanny.

It sparked controversy at the time when relatives of the nanny suggested ITV was profiting from her death.

Rory’s co-stars include Christopher Eccleston, Alistair Petrie, Paul Freeman, Rupert Evans, Catherine McCormack, Michael Gambon, Gemma Jones and Leanne Best.

