ITV daytime fave Dickinsons’ Real Deal in exit bombshell

A star of ITV Dickinson’s Real Deal has reportedly exited the show after 14 years – it has been reported today (Wednesday, April 5).

The star is reportedly quitting the show so they can go to work with their famous daughter instead…

Cheryl Hakeney is set to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV Dickinson’s Real Deal star exits the show?

Today came some bombshell news surrounding Dickinson’s Real Deal.

After 14 years on the hit ITV show, a long-running member of the team is calling time on their stint on the programme.

Cheryl Hakeney, one of the experts on the show, is set to leave the show after over a decade on the job.

Cheryl is leaving the show to work alongside her famous daughter – Love Island star Zara Holland.

Together, they own a fashion business – Mimi Boutique – which has doubled in size since the pandemic.

Cheryl cites the fact that the business needs more of her attention and hours as her reasoning behind leaving the show.

ITV Dickinson’s Real Deal star calls time on the show

Cheryl spoke to MailOnline about her exit from the show.

“I did the show for 14 years. I was one of the originals but now mine and Zara’s business is booming, unfortunately, I don’t have enough time to film the next series,” she told the publication.

Cheryl then went on to speak about her time on the show.

She said she was scouted to be on the show after being scouted at an antique auction.

Cheryl then revealed that they buy things for real during the auctions.

“It is a real deal and that’s where the fascination is. We are real dealers, and it is our real money. I’ll be truthful, sometimes I’ve purchased something that I’ve had to sell at a considerable loss,” she said.

Cheryl has been on the show for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl talks about her time on the show

She then continued, comparing Dickinson’s Real Deal to Antiques Roadshow.

“Whereas on the Antiques Roadshow nobody is actually buying, and no cash is being exchanged. Nobody is going to auction so they just give their opinion of maybe what it’s worth, we give a real deal there, and then people can see what happens when they do go to auction,” she said.

Speaking about David Dickinson, she described him as a “huge character”.

She then went on to say that he’s “very, very charming” and has a “massive sense of humour”.

Cheryl then branded David a “proper showman” and said he was “fantastic” to work with.

Dickinson’s Real Deal airs on weekdays at 2pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

