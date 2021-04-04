It’s Clarkson On TV, a new show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, divided viewers as it got underway last night.

The first episode of the series, which sees the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host offering commentary on the latest TV bits, aired on ITV on Saturday (April 3) night.

Jeremy Clarkson’s new TV series started last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did viewers say about It’s Clarkson On TV?

On Twitter, some viewers tore into the programme.

One branded it “TV for stupid people”.

Another tweeted: “#itsclarksonontv Really… you are way better than this.”

A third called the show “crap”

The TV host’s new show divided viewers at home (Credit: ITV)

“Wow #ItsClarksonOnTV is properly awful,” said a fourth, scathingly. “Canned laughter at clearly unfunny script and slating anyone promoting climate change awareness. What are @ITV up to?”

A fifth demanded: “How objectionable can a programme get? #itsclarksonontv.”

A sixth wrote simply, “This is horrendous #ItsClarksonOnTV” while another called it the “worst” TV show they had seen.

However, not everyone felt that way and some appeared to enjoy it a lot, tweeting to say they found Jeremy’s quips “hilarious”.

“Just hilarious,” said one fan. “Like a comedy from the past. Well needed.”

A second wrote: “All the woke brigade crying like babies over this show… I think it’s the best show that’s been on ITV tonight! Please make a full series ITV #ItsClarksonOnTV.”

It’s Clarkson On TV is properly awful, canned laughter at clearly unfunny script.

In a separate tweet, they called it “brilliant”.

Someone else said: “Well 99% of people on Twitter seem to think this show is crap, but I’m enjoying it. It’s funny to me.”

Another called it the “best show by far tonight” with a string of clapping emojis.

What happened on Jeremy Clarkson’s new show?

The TV host made jokes about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, quipping that she appeared to fart during her chat with Oprah – based purely on the look on the royal’s face.

He also joked men can’t enjoy period dramas like Bridgerton and poked fun at some of the police lingo in Line of Duty – saying the acronym ‘CHIS’ sounded like something a lot ruder.

Some viewers compared the show to the likes of Harry Hill’s TV Burp.

– The first episode of It’s Clarkson On TV is available to watch now on ITV Hub

