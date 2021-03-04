Jeremy Clarkson has a beard and fans are joking he now looks like Father Chirstmas.
The former Top Gear presenter, 60, usually has a clean-cut look when he presents shows like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
But Jeremy appeared completely different as he shared his latest lockdown look.
Jeremy Clarkson shows off new beard
On Instagram, Jeremy posted a snap of himself sporting a big beard.
The new, more grizzled look had fans rushing to compare him to the likes of Santa and business mogul Richard Branson.
The snap, shared on Monday (March 1), showed Jeremy standing in front of a brick wall, gazing off camera in a pair of sunglasses.
He wrote in the caption: “Face furniture: model’s own.”
What did the presenter’s fans say?
One of his followers wrote: “Hi, Santa season is over. Sorry.”
Another fan commented: “Rare picture of Santa looking for his V8-powered sleigh.”
A third quipped: “Gosh, Santa is it you?”
A fourth joked: “Lockdown’s been tough on Richard Branson.”
Jeremy accused of being ‘rude’ on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Jeremy was on screens recently for new episodes of ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
He caused a storm during one episode which had angry viewers claiming he had been ‘rude’ to a contestant.
During the episode, Ronke sat in the hot seat and Jeremy couldn’t hold back his scathing sarcasm after she kept taking ages to answer.
She was going for £16k and a US politics question stumped her. She used Phone A Friend and when the lifeline didn’t make her any more confident of the correct answer, she continued mulling it over.
When she said, “I’m really not sure”, Jeremy interrupted and said sarcastically: “Really? Could have fooled me.”
When she said she would walk with £8,000, Jeremy quipped: “Is that your final answer, or is that going to take 20 minutes to work out as well?”
However, when she said she wanted to have one more think, Jeremy joked: “That’s fine… anyone got a chess set on them?”
After watching, a number of viewers slammed Jeremy and called for ITV to replace him on the programme.
