Inside Man on BBC One: How do you recognise Kate Dickie, who plays Morag?

Inside Man episode 3 welcomes new character Morag, and viewers will surely recognise actress Kate Dickie.

She’s known for nearly 30 years of appearances on TV and film – not least her role as the rather unpleasant Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones…

So who is Kate Dickie, what has been in and who is she married to?

Here’s everything we know about the Inside Man star Kate Dickie…

Kate Dickie as Morag in Inside Man (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Morag in Inside Man episode 3?

Kate Dickie plays Morag in the cast of Inside Man on BBC One.

Morag is one of Jefferson Grieff’s helpers in the outside world.

In episode 3 of Inside Man, Beth meets up with her for help on a case.

And Morag delivers a chilling warning…

What else has Kate Dickie been in?

The actress got her start with a small role in the 1994 comedy series Rab C Nesbitt, when she was in her twenties.

She went on to appear in TV series Tinsel Town, The Vice, and Still Game, as well as a number of films.

But arguably her first TV big role was in Starz series The Pillars of the Earth in 2010.

She played Agnes in the Emmy-winning series.

Kate then won the role of detestable Lysa Arryn in Games of Thrones in 2011.

She was Littlefinger’s wife who he rather violently killed off in shocking scenes in series 4.

Her other best-known TV roles include Annie in Midwinter of the Spirit, Sal in One of Us and Mrs Bishop in The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Kate Dickie played Morven Davis in the mini-series The Cry alongside Jenna Coleman.

She had a small cameo in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi back in 2017.

She also played Sister Condron in the Scottish film Our Ladies, and played Mrs Gill in Steve McQueen’s BAFTA-winning series Small Axe.

Kate recently played DCI Diane Oban in Alibi series Annika with Nicola Walker.

She also recently played Halldóra the Pict in the film The Northman.

Frankly, she’s quietly brilliant in everything she does!

Are you a fan of Kate Dickie? (Credit: BBC)

What age is Inside Man star Kate Dickie? Where is she from?

Kate Dickie was born on July 04 1971.

She is currently 51 years old.

The actress was born in East Kilbride, outside of Glasgow in Scotland.

But her family moved around often in Scotland as she was growing up.

She studied acting at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and now lives in Glasgow when she isn’t filming.

Is Kate Dickie married? Who is her partner?

Kate Dickie has been in a long-term relationship with her husband, Kenny Dickie.

Kenny works as a sound engineer and the couple live together in Glasgow.

They share a 17-year-old daughter named Molly.

Scottish actress Kate Dickie has been on our screens for nearly three decades (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside Man star Kate Dickie: What’s her net worth?

According to idolnetworth.com, Kate Dickie has racked up a net worth of £3.7 million!

While this is unconfirmed, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kate has amassed this money with all her successful projects over the years.

What height is Kate Dickie?

There’s quite a bit of speculation about Kate Dickie’s height!

According to celebheights.com, she is 5’6 ft, but other sites claim is she 5’8.

We’ll have to wait until Kate confirms her exact height herself!

Inside Man actress Kate Dickie – Does she have Instagram?

She does! Kate Dickie is on Instagram @inafankle.

The actress often shares her photography, pictures of her daughter and cute pet pics!

Inside Man continues on Tuesday October 04 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

