Inside Man on BBC One: What is the theme song of the new drama?

Inside Man has kicked off on BBC One, and fans haven’t just been intrigued by the plot – they’ve been curious about the theme song, too.

The David Tennant drama started this week (on Monday September 26 2022) and left fans wanting more.

As well as the plot entangling a death row convict, journalist, maths teacher and vicar, lots of fans have been enjoying the show’s theme song too.

So what IS the Inside Man theme song?

Who sings on the soundtrack, and where do you know the singer from?

Here’s everything we know about the Inside Man theme song…

What is The Inside Man theme song?

The theme song of Inside Man played at the start of episode 1.

While the musical soundtrack played, viewers saw the faces of the four characters in the BBC One series overlapping each other.

The theme song also played at the end of the programme.

The Inside Man theme song is God’s Gonna Cut You Down sung by John Grant.

It is a cover of an American folk song which has been covered by many artists over the years, including Marilyn Manson.

Johnny Cash’s 2003 cover of the song is the best known version.

The lyrics – which include “you can run on for a long time, sooner or later God’ll cut you down” – are rather apt considering David Tennant‘s vicar has committed a crime in the show.

Who is singer John Grant?

John Grant, 54, is an American singer and songwriter.

He recorded God’s Gonna Cut You Down especially for Inside Man’s theme song.

The song was produced by film composer David Arnold, who also wrote the score for the show.

He’s previously sung on other Steven Moffat shows such as Dracula and Sherlock.

John is best known for his album Grey Tickles, Black Pressure which peaked at number 5 on the UK chart.

Reviews – what are viewers saying?

While fans may have liked the Inside Man theme song, what did they make of the show?

It looks like the show has divided opinion…

While lots of viewers loved the first episode, others were left confused.

This fan took to Twitter to say: “When I say I love a Steven Moffat script I mean it, he’s without a doubt my favourite TV writer.

“I’m well and truly hooked and can’t wait to see where it goes because I have no clue.”

But not everybody agreed.

This viewer said: “Was looking forward to this but it seems to have turned into a load of nonsense!”

It seems like a lot of fans couldn’t make sense of the show, with this viewer adding: “This is absolutely ludicrous.

“It’s not even watchable anymore.

“Sorry, Inside Man – you’ve lost me.

“Completely unrealistic and unbelievable.”

What do fans think of Inside Man on BBC One?

While most fans loved the cast, some weren’t convinced with David Tennant’s character storyline and preferred Stanley Tucci’s.

One said: “The English side of Inside Man escalated preposterously and unconvincingly.

“The American side is terrific – Tucci relishing every line like a meal he ate on his tour of Italy.”

This viewer agreed that Stanley Tucci‘s Jefferson character is the one worth watching, saying: “The American plot – excellent.

“Mainly because of the great Stanley Tucci.

“But the British part… bonkers.”

Inside Man continues on Tuesday September 27 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

