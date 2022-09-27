Inside Man, starring David Tennant, began on BBC One last night (September 26) – and episode one left us with plenty of questions!

The new BBC drama follows four different people who are living seemingly separate lives, but they slowly begin to entangle.

Here are all the questions we’ve got after Inside Man episode one…

David Tennant plays Harry Watling in Inside Man (Credit: BBC)

Why was Harry Watling SO protective of Edgar?

When Harry took the flash drive for Edgar to hide from his mother, he knew it was porn but did not know it was graphic child pornography.

But we can’t understand why the vicar is SO determined to protect the young Edgar.

As far as we know, he’s nothing more than a troubled boy who helps out in the church and has become close to the vicar so why is Harry willing to practically go to jail for him?

He first lied and said the images on the flash drive were his, to Janice it seemed like he was protecting his own son as she thought the flash drive was his.

But we don’t really understand why he couldn’t explain and let Janice take the flash drive to the police and report Edgar.

It seems like there’s more to that relationship, and we need to know why Harry would let the situation go so out of hand to protect Edgar.

We need to more about Jefferson Grieff! (Credit: BBC)

Inside Man episode one: Why did Jefferson kill his wife?

Episode one introduced us to death row prisoner Jefferson Grieff after he received his sentence for murdering his own wife.

The ex-criminology professor now helps people with cases from death row and appears as a pretty-level headed guy, so were wondering what drove him to kill his wife?

He didn’t expand on the details other than that he said “he plead guilty”, and seems pretty adamant that he did it.

But we’re wondering if there’s more to the case than it seems, was it a crime of passion? An accident?

Couldn’t such an excellent criminology professor plan a murder to get away with it if he did plan it?

It’s bound to a big question throughout the series, but we can’t wait to find out the answer.

What did you think of Mary Watling? (Credit: BBC)

Did Henry’s wife accept that Janice was in the basement a little too quickly?

Is it just off or did Henry’s wife Mary just accept the fact that Janice was in the basement too easily?

Most people would probably react a little differently if their husband told them they were keeping an injured woman in their basement.

Mary was more concerned with whether to feed Janice a Chinese or pork chops than to question her husband’s actions!

She did yell at him and thought that going to the police at this stage would help nothing, but her reaction was pretty tame considering the circumstances.

We can’t help but think her behaviour was a little odd.

Are you enjoying Inside Man? (Credit: BBC)

Did Janice send that text on purpose?

Journalist Beth Davenport met Janice briefly on a train after Janice stood up for her against a creep.

Beth text Janice asking to meet up for a coffee and a possible interview, all before Harry broke Janice’s phone trying to prevent her from leaving his house.

Beth later saw she received a text from Janice – a picture. The image showed Harry’s hand grabbing the phone and you could see his torso, but nothing else to identify him.

When Janice did not pick up the phone after Beth called, she decided to take the case to Jefferson, worried that something that happened to Janice.

We can assume that Jefferson accepts the case, and that’s how all four characters connect.

But we’re wondering if Janice really did send that text on purpose like Beth assumed.

Janice was pretending to be on Facebook live, when she doesn’t really have the app. But did she accidentally just reply to Beth or did she know Beth would be the one to investigate it further?

Inside Man episode one: How long till someone realises Janice is missing?

Well, Janice questioned it herself but it’s a question worth asking – how long till someone realises Janice is missing?

The Watling family can’t keep her their forever, and what are they going to do when someone realises she is missing?

Janice told Harry that she has a weekly Skype call with her sister that she never misses, but was she just bluffing or will her sister realise something is wrong?

Janice also said she had it written in her diary that she was going to the Watling house, so if the police do search her home, they’ll go to the Watlings’ next.

What will Harry’s excuse be then for when they ask where Janice is? Well, we can’t wait to find out!

Inside Man continues on Wednesday, September 27 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available to BBC iPlayer after airing.

