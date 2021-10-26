Inside Man starring David Tennant: Cast and start details for BBC drama

The BBC has unveiled first-look images from Steven Moffat’s Inside Man, starring David Tennant.

Steven is famous for his stint as Doctor Who showrunner and creator of Sherlock, and now he’s reunited with David for the new drama.

But what’s it about, and who else is in it? And, more importantly, when can we see it?

David appears as a vicar in the series (Credit: BBC)

What is Inside Man on the BBC all about?

The BBC says that the four-part series will have an interesting, interweaving storyline.

It will follow a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar.

The series will bring all of these dark strands together in the most “unexpected” ways, says the BBC.

It sounds intriguing and the images show each one of these elements – the village vicar, the death row prisoner and the maths teacher.

How they’re all connected we have no idea, but it sounds intriguing!

Stanley Tucci is the ‘inside man’ (Credit: BBC)

What else stars in Inside Man?

The images show Des star David Tennant as the vicar looking suitably, well, vicar-like.

But David isn’t the only star appearing in the drama.

The Pursuit Of Love’s Dolly Wells also appears, as does the brilliant Lydia West from It’s A Sin.

Taking the title role of the Inside Man himself is Hollywood star Stanley Tucci.

We’re also getting Lyndsey Marshal, Atkins Estimond, Mark Quarterly, Tilly Vosburgh, Louis Oliver, Kate Dickie and Dylan Baker.

Lydia West also stars in the four-part series (Credit: BBC)

When will Inside Man be on?

With an intriguing premise and a top-notch cast, the only question is: when will we get to see this series?

The BBC is keeping very schtum about the transmission date, but there’s no harm in us speculating a little.

And, with first-look images often the first in a line of publicity, we’re fairly certain that if not very soon, Inside Man will be soon.

We’re putting our cards on the table: look out for this in the early part of 2022.