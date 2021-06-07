Line of Duty star Martin Compston plays the bad guy in ITV1’s In Plain Sight – but what happened to Peter Manuel?

The three-part drama on ITV1 tells the true story of Peter Manuel’s heinous crimes and Detective Muncie’s quest to bring him to justice.

The drama first aired in 2016, and stars two of TV viewers’ favourite actors.

But what happened to the real life serial killer Peter Manuel?

***Warning: may contain spoilers from In Plain Sight ahead***

Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall star in In Plain Sight (Credit: ITV1)

Who was Peter Manuel?

In real life, Peter Manuel was a Scottish-American serial killer born on March 13 1927.

He was born to Scottish parents in New York City, before the family migrated back to the UK in 1932.

By the age of 10, Peter was known to the local police as a petty thief.

At the age of 16, he committed a string of sexual attacks that resulted in his serving nine years in Peterhead Prison.

In 1955, he successfully conducted his own defence on a rape charge at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

He was eventually convicted of murdering seven people across Lanarkshire and southern Scotland between 1956 and his arrest in January 1958.

He is believed to have murdered two more.

Peter was nicknamed ‘ The Beast of Birkenshaw’ by the police before his capture.

His first victim was Anne Kneilands in 1956.

Peter stalked her, raped her and bludgeoned her to death on East Kilbride golf course in the Calderwood area.

What happened to Peter Manuel?

The killer was executed by hanging at Glasgow’s Barlinnie Prison on July 11 1958.

He was just 31 when he died in the Scottish prison.

He was the second to last prisoner to die on the Barlinnie gallows.

His last words are reported to have been “turn up the radio and I’ll go quietly”.

Since his death, Peter has been depicted several times on screen.

James Nunn portrayed him in season four of Murder Maps on Netflix and UKTV.

Brian Cox is also said to have loosely based his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in the film Manhunter on Peter Manuel.

In Plain Sight tells the ever timely tale of good versus evil (Credit: ITV1)

In Plain Sight on ITV1: What is it about?

This gripping drama series recreates detective William Muncie’s quest to bring serial killer Peter Manuel to justice.

The story begins in 1946 when William Muncie arrests a 16-year-old Peter Manuel for a number of sexual assaults.

Nine years later, Peter Manuel is released from prison – only to commit more crimes on random victims.

Worse still, the disturbed criminal taunts the Lanarkshire detective William Muncie from a distance.

It’s an always relevant tale of good versus evil.

Who’s in the cast of In Plain Sight?

Douglas Henshall and Martin Compston star in the ITV1 series In Plain Sight.

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston portrays Peter Manuel, a narcissistic murderer who taunted his police pursuer, William Muncie.

Shetland‘s Douglas Henshall plays detective Muncie, a decent man who makes an unbreakable promise to a young woman after she is attacked.

Liar actress Shauna Macdonald portrays Agnes Muncie, while Emmerdale actor Gilly Gilchrist plays Samuel Manuel.

Shetland’s Douglas Henshall stars as another detective in In Plain Sight (Credit: ITV1)

How can I watch In Plain Sight?

In Plain Sight airs across three nights on ITV1.

The first episode starts on Monday June 07 2021 at 9pm.

Episode two and three subsequently follow on Tuesday June 08 and Wednesday June 09 2021.

All episodes will be available to watch afterwards on the ITV Hub.

In Plain Sight starts on Monday June 07 2021 at 9pm on ITV1, and continues on Tuesday and Wednesday.

