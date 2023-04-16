In For A Penny returned for a new series last night and fans were thrilled. But they had one big issue.

Stephen Mulhern was back to host the show as he travelled the country playing games with the nation.

Viewers loved the new series. However they did have one huge complaint.

Stephen was back on the streets – and fans loved it (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern’s In For A Penny returns

On Saturday April 15 In For A Penny hit the streets of Edinburgh. He was accosting members of the public and challenging them to play games and win.

Prizes on the show range from the price of their petrol to the £1000 grand prize in the final game.

After the show Stephen visited Twitter to thank the fans for watching.

“Thank you all for your lovely messages about the show tonight! It’s good to be back – even if some people claimed they don’t know who I am!” he wrote.

Stephen was making the day of passersby in Edinburgh as they played games to win cash prizes! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

And fans quickly responded to make a complaint: the show’s not long enough!

At only half an hour, viewers are desperate for it to be extended. They think an hour is more fitting for such an entertaining show.

“It’s not on long enough,” said one, adding: “a good belly laugh of a show is just what we all need on a Saturday night.”

Another agreed: “My only issue with the show is that it only gets a half hour slot! Easily could be an hour long. Me and my fam love it!”

“Love In For A Penny and love you Stephen Mulhern. Always cheers me up after a busy afternoon at work. Glad for a day off tomorrow. Half an hour of you Stephen is seriously not enough need at least an hour or two!” said one more.

A further commenter agreed: “Should be one hour long not 30min!! Best programme on the TV at the moment.”

“Funny as ever! Episodes need to be longer,” shared one more.

Ant, Dec and Stephen have starred together many times, but In For A Penny is Stephen’s solo venture (Credit: ITV)

Who is Stephen Mulhern?

Fans of the show were also in hysterics as one person didn’t seem to know who Stephen was.

He was referred to as Ant and Dec‘s sidekick! Fans flooded Twitter with laughing emojis after the incident.

“Love ur new job title, Stephen Mulhern, Ant and Dec’s sidekick!” laughed one.

